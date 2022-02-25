Council ‘running scared’ of developer

CAMPAIGNERS are angry that new plans for 223 homes at the former Reading Golf Club course in Emmer Green are being recommended for approval.

Previous plans to redevelop part of the land off Kidmore End Road were turned down by Reading Borough Council, the planning authority.

But councillors are being recommended by officers to approve the latest application by the club and developer Fairfax.

The council is due to discuss the recommendation at a meeting on Wednesday.

The application prompted more than 4,000 critical comments, a record for a single application and about 1,000 more than were made in response to the previous proposal, which was rejected in August. The applicants have reduced the overall total of homes by 34 and included 67 affordable units. They have also promised a new health centre, more green space, a cycle network and footpaths.

Case officer Matt Burns says: “The proposed development would result in the loss of a significant amount of undesignated open space.

“However, the proposals are considered to have satisfactorily demonstrated that improvements to the remaining open space would be provided to a level sufficient to outweigh the loss.

“The provision of public access to the remaining open space on what is currently private land is considered to be a significant benefit of the proposed development.

“The proposals are considered to have demonstrated that they would provide for an appropriate, high-quality and landscape orientated site layout within the context of the site in terms of visual amenity and landscape views.”

He says the scheme would provide affordable housing and more trees and any temporary impacts would be sufficiently mitigated.

However, officers suggest a number of conditions including about £1.3 million in developer contributions. This includes £550,000 towards local healthcare provision, £135,000 towards carbon off-setting, £557,500 towards open space and leisure facilities in Emmer Green, including £250,000 towards provision of a 3G sports pitch, £10,000 to assist the funding of a local car club provider, £50,000 to facilitate the appropriate changes at the junction of Peppard Road, Prospect Street, Henley Road and Westfield Road and £50,000 a year for a minimum of three years and a maximum of five years to support bus services serving the site.

Campaign group Keep Emmer Green, which encouraged residents to object, is planning to hold a protest outside the council’s offices in Bridge Steet, Reading, at 6.30pm on Wednesday to highlight the level of opposition.

In a statement, it said: “Council officers have unexpectedly decided to recommend the approval for 223 properties on Reading golf course.

“They have also brought forward the hearing date by a month, from the end of March to March 2. Keep Emmer Green believes that this is to rush the application through without proper scrutiny.

“What has changed from the previous application? Very little. The development will still build on 33 acres of open green space, despite objections from wildlife groups. It gives the council less as well, with only 15 truly affordable properties that are three bedroom and over.

“The only other thing that has changed is that the developer has threatened an appeal, so why are council officers running scared?

“This development is three times larger than proposed in the local plan, so when did the council become so worried about protecting its own written policy?

“What is the point of a local plan if it is not used as reference? Residents in Emmer Green and Caversham realise that the council is set to wilfully ignore the valid concerns of more than 4,500 objectors to this disastrous planning application.

“We hope that our councillors are as shocked as we are and, despite the recommendation, will stick their necks out and refuse these damaging plans.

“Reading council had aimed for a ‘city of parks and rivers’ by the end of the decade but if the council continues down this route residents will be stuck with a city and very little else. KEG will be gathering at the council offices to highlight their objections to the council and we would ask local residents who are similarly dismayed to come and join us.”

A spokesman for the developers said they were pleased that the council officers had recommended approval.

He added: “This follows an extensive and diligent redesign to reduce the number of properties, which has significantly increased the amount of green space.

“ Additionally, the development now provides considerably more homes that are suitable for families along with much-needed affordable houses.”

Councillors first rejected the application because the loss of green space would be a “tragedy” and air pollution and congestion levels would be made worse by the development.