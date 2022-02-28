Man hospitalised after collision with car

A MAN in his Seventies was hospitalised after being hit by a car in Henley on Sunday.

He sustained grazing to his hip after a silver Mercedes SLK 200 AMG Sport collided with him in Greys Road car park at 12.15pm.

The driver of the Mercedes did not stop and the man has since been discharged from hospital.

PC Curtis Emery, an investigating officer from Abingdon police station, said: “This occurred in the middle of the day and we are confident that this has been witnessed.

“We are appealing for any witnesses to come forward and for anyone with video footage to make themselves known.

“It has come to our attention that somebody may have filmed this on their phone and we would urge them to come forward and provide us with this evidence.

“If you were in the area of the car park around this time please check any dash-cam footage which could provide us assistance in this investigation.”

Anyone with information should call Thames Valley Police on 101 quoting reference number 43220088618.