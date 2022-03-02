26 new EV charging points

TWENTY-SIX new electric vehicle charging points are being installed in two public car parks in Henley.

Engineers from Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, are putting in 14 at King’s Road and 12 in Greys Road this week and next.

The work involves several bays being fenced off temporarily and some short-term disruption at the car parks.

There are already two charging points at both sites, which are the responsibility of South Oxfordshire District Council.

The chargers will allow residents without off-street parking to park for free overnight and charge up using a 7-22kw EV charging point. A car could be fully charged in a few hours.

They will also provide battery top-ups to commuters during the day.

The “Park and Charge” scheme is designed to help drivers make the switch to electric and a total of 62 new charging points are being installed in car parks across the South Oxfordshire.

Councillor Ken Arlett, who represents Henley on the district council, said: “This is great news for Henley. It is good news for EV owners visiting the town to know they have a choice of places to charge their vehicles.

“It is also good news for residents looking to change to EVs in the future. And, of course, all of this should mean good news for the air quality in the town.”

Councillor Sue Cooper, the district council’s cabinet member for environment, climate change and nature recovery, said: “It is good to see the expansion of this project across South Oxfordshire so people in different areas can make full use of the EV chargers being installed whether they be visitors to the town or local residents who do not have access to charging facilities at home.”