Storm victims cheered by offers

A FAMILY who was left homeless during Storm Eunice has been inundated with messages and offers of accommodation.

Becky and John Jenkins and their children Ottilie, 10, and Arthur, seven, were at home in Sonning Common when the gable end wall of their house collapsed during the storm.

Part of their kitchen roof and the garage roof had also collapsed so the family left the house immediately.

Since then, they have been staying at Mrs Jenkins’s parents’ house in Henley and then at a friend’s house.

Mrs Jenkins, who is deputy parish clerk at Sonning Common parish council, hopes their offer on a rental in the village will be accepted next week.

She said: “The search for accommodation has not been very good as there are not many properties available. We found a smaller property, which we hope we will get. We’ve done a lot of running around for everything to get sorted and meet surveyors at our house to assess the damage. There has been more damage at the house because of the rain this week — it’s getting worse a and we have been asked to move all our furniture so we are trying to figure out storage.”

They family have been told the repairs will take at least nine months.

Mrs Jenkins, who plans to return to work next week, said: “We received so many lovely messages and offers of help from people who read the piece in the Henley Standard last week — everyone was really shocked and offered us places to stay.

“It was my son’s birthday last week, when we stayed at my parents’ house, and he was really happy despite everything. The presents were in our loft and thankfully they weren’t damaged so we could retrieve them.”