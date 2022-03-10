Woman fears for her elderly mother in Kyiv

A WOMAN fears for the life of her elderly mother who is in Kyiv while Russian troops bombard the city, writes Phil Simms.

Natalie Johnson, from Lower Assendon, says 84-year-old Iryna Bozhko sleeps in the toilet in her flat at night to try to protect herself from any explosions.

She has kidney problems so can’t leave her building for any length of time to seek refuge in a bomb shelter.

Mrs Bozhko, a widow, lives on the 10th floor of a 28-storey block. Her neighbours are either sheltering in the underground car park or are out fighting. She has been told to switch off all lights in her flat from 6pm so as not to alert Russian fighter planes.

Mrs Johnson says she hasn’t slept for days due to worrying about her mother and she calls her almost hourly to check on her welfare.

She said: “I am calling every hour, day and night. On the second day of the war, a building was bombed by the Russians and her building is next door. She was in the living room when it happened and was moved by the force of the explosion. She is staying in the toilet because it has two walls of protection and no window.

“She has enough food to last probably another week but I find it hard to talk to her because I am crying all the time as I feel so helpless. That’s why I am calling her every hour sometimes — I just can’t stop.

“It is very scary with the Russians bombing at night. In the daytime it is not so bad so she might have a lie down on the sofa but at night she says that it feels so long until morning.

“Mum is on the 10th floor and she is scared to use the lift in case it stops working and would never be able to get back to her room so she is stuck in her building.

“Neighbours upstairs and downstairs have left but she would rather stay there.

“Another reason is my dad died in November — she says she can’t leave because of all the memories.

“It would impossible to get her to the train station as she is 84 and I don’t think she would be able to make it.

“Even if she could get to the Polish border, she has problems with her kidneys, so she needs to be close to a toilet.

“Just before the war I arranged food for her and I bought so much and she went out the day before it started to get some essentials so the fridge is stuffed with food. She is just missing bread.

“She has a friend who is in a building not far from hers and they are always checking in on her, so the three of us are talking.

“If she had no electricity or wi-fi it would be totally devastating because I wouldn’t be able to talk to her and it would be very scary but my mum is a warrior. She can’t believe that she was born in a war and could die in a war.”

Mrs Johnson, who runs an online shop for women’s cuff-links and an award-winning bed and breakfast in Lower Assendon, said her mother felt Russia would be defeated.

She said: “My mum is in love with Ukraine. She is very brave and says ‘We will win’ but on another day she might not be feeling as well, so she has good and bad days.

“I am shaking talking about it but people need to know what is going on there. We have got to win otherwise, God forbid, it will be World War Three or even a nuclear war. Someone has got to kill Putin to stop it.”

Mrs Johnson was born in Sweden but moved to Kyiv with her family when she was five. She left Ukraine when she was 19 and got married and still considers it her home.

She said: “I remember everything from my time growing up there — it is my country. It is such a beautiful place.

“Had I known what was going to happen when I was there in November when my dad passed away, I would have arranged for a passport and visa for my mum.”