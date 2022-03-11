Teacher: I fled Russian attack

A TEACHER has told how he fled Kyiv to avoid being caught up in the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Christopher Ward says the Ukrainian people he left behind are committed to defending their country and that the next few weeks will be crucial in determining the outcome of the conflict.

He decided to fly back to Britain two weeks ago and move in with his parents, Kevin and Maureen, in Station Road, Shiplake, and try to do all he can to support his friends back in the war-torn country.

Mr Ward, 38, ran an English language school in the capital, where he has lived for six years.

He left his home at the end of January as Russian troops were mobilising on the Ukrainian border. He moved to Tbilisi in Georgia, believing he would be able to return to Kyiv, but then realised he should leave the country.

He is planning to launch an online platform called

UKforUkraine to pull together useful information and the ways to help the people there, while also promoting local efforts.

He remains in contact with his students, friends and their families, many of whom have moved to the west of the country, while others have volunteered to support the armed forces.

Mr Ward said: “The general attitude of the Ukrainian people and my friends is that they are incredibly determined and committed to defending their country. They are very proud to be Ukrainian and my friends are repeating phrases such as ‘Russia, if you come here, you are coming to hell’.

“They are a strong people and have been through a lot and experienced hardship but they have this spirit and are proud of who they are and their country.”

Mr Ward, who is also a composer, visited Kyiv in April 2016 when he attended a short film festival and loved the country so much that he quit his London real estate job and decided to stay.

Initially, he worked as a communications consultant and then about a year ago he co-founded SNAX, which specialises in English courses for businesses.

Mr Ward said that when Russia began building its forces on the Ukrainian border, he contacted the British embassy as locals were becoming anxious.

He said: “Since I have lived there it has been comfortable. Although every now and then in the East it would kick off, we would never really notice it. People would continue with their ordinary lives.

“Previously, there has been a smaller build-up of Russian troops, about 70,000 to 80,000, doing exercises but then they were disbanded.

“I thought the same would happen this time but that they would keep it going for as long as possible to create that psychological

torment.

“Through December and January, people started sharing locations of bomb shelters and one morning a Ukrainian friend asked me whether I had an evacuation plan, which shocked me.

“I don’t speak the language particularly well and I didn’t want to be in a difficult situation if it did turn out to be dangerous.”

In January he contacted the British embassy and the next day he was told to register. He said there were some mixed messages with the Ukrainian government telling the public not to panic while the American and British governments were warning that war was inevitable.

Mr Ward said: “At the end of January they started taking non-essential staff and their families out of the country.

“I left on January 25 or 26 but I didn’t want to come home to England, I wanted to stay as close as possible to Ukraine. My friend had a spare room in Tbilisi so I moved there and was able to continue my classes as I could do it all remotely.

“From there I watched the whole thing build up through February and I kept in touch with my friends and my flatmate.

“When the invasion finally happened I was in shock and disbelief and found myself crying at times while I was glued to the news trying to find out what was happening.

“My flatmate is still in Kyiv. One day he told me he was making Molotov cocktails. He volunteered to fight but he wasn’t accepted because he didn’t have the experience. At the moment, they don’t just give anyone a gun but they do try to put what skills you have to good use.

“I have another friend who can do a bit of welding so he is making metallic spikes which can be used to puncture things such as tyres.”

“Fortunately, all my friends and their families are safe, as well as my students. Many are now in the west of the country, staying or planning to cross the border, and some are now out of Ukraine.

“A number of friends are still in Kyiv or southern and eastern Ukraine and are volunteering to support the army or civil guard and help to fortify the cities. I see everyone pulling together, getting help to those who need it most and giving what they have to those without.

“However, it is not possible to reach everyone. In the east it is extremely hard. My friend in Poltava tells me her parents have not received their pension payments.

“People cannot work. Ordinary people who were poor before are starting to run out of money and it’s increasingly difficult to buy food and medicines.

“My friend can no longer feed her dog. The tragedy is beyond words.”

Mr Ward said he hoped to eventually be able to return to Kyiv.

“I did feel mixed emotions about leaving,” he said. “My landlady said the flat survived the Second World War and was used by the Nazis as a communications base.

“It is about a three-minute walk one way to the main square and three minutes the other way is the parliament building and I am five minutes away from the cathedral.

“What I am going to try to do is find out where my friends are now and how they are doing. It will take a week or two for certain supplies to get through, certainly to Kyiv and the cities under siege.

“Where I see this will end is not something I can speculate on, although I know how I’d like to see it end — the Russian army giving up due to low morale and Putin being lynched by his army and oligarchs.

“I am in touch with a girl in Russia who I met in Tbilisi and she was telling me that the prices of things are doubling and that people are trying to leave.” Mr Ward, who volunteered at the Reading Ukrainian Community Centre on Saturday, said he loved Kyiv and especially the creativity of the people.

He said: “It is a bit like a small village in that I can walk around the centre and bump into people I know and they really welcome you.

“It is not easy to live there, as you have to go through the whole visa process but whenever I have left I have missed it. It is where I have lots of friends and where I have built my business.

“The city in winter is like a wonderland but in spring and summer, it is so green. It is like two cities divided by a forest. It is a beautiful city and there is just so much to do there. My decision to move there was a bit like stepping into darkness as I knew nothing about the country but I have always felt grateful for everything there.

“It is very strange for me to walk through Henley town centre and see the normality of life here.

“I dream about what is happening and as soon as I wake up I’m thinking about it.

“I want to set up a website to pull together lots of different information so it can be all in one place and will include the ways in which you can help and how to get certain things to the right places, whether it is to the border and the refugees there or to the volunteer army forces.

“The covid experience has given us all the tools to continue, to communicate and connect people and that has brought Europe together to unite with Ukraine against Russia.”