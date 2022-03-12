Migration is easy ride for male toads

MORE than 3,000 toads have been helped by the Henley Toad Patrol so far this year.

Volunteers carry them across Marlow Road to their spawning pond on the Culden Faw Estate to avoid them being run over.

So far, there have been 3,271 toads, 750 frogs and 62 newts following “significant” amphibian migration at the end of last week, when the weather was relatively mild and sometimes wet.

But there were none to be found over the weekend or at the beginning of this week when it was colder. If the temperature is below about 8C few, if any, amphibians will be on the move.

Professor John Sumpter, a volunteer who collects the data, said: “Most of the toads and other amphibians collected by the volunteers in the last week were collected on just two nights.

“On one of these nights, more than 250 toads were carried across the road to the spawning pond and, on the other, 410 were similarly helped.

“Usually, migration continues throughout March, ceasing at the very end of the month, or even in early April. Thus, it is possible that significant numbers of toads and other amphibians are presently still migrating through Oaken Grove Wood, heading towards the barrier running alongside the main road.

“At the beginning of the migration in early February nearly all the toads arriving at the barrier were single males. As the migration proceeds, more females appear at the barrier.

“The interesting thing is that these females are usually not ‘singles’. Instead, they have already paired up with a male toad.

“The smaller male toads climb on the backs of the females and each male clasps their female very tightly, using their stout forelimbs, which develop rough nuptial pads in the breeding season to aid the male’s grip.

“Once paired, they are said to be in amplexus. Thus, many females carry a male to the spawning pond, often over a distance of many hundreds of metres. It is fortunate that the males weigh, on average, only about half the weight of most females.

“Very occasionally, a female has two males on her back. So far this year one ‘triplet’, as we call them, has been collected.”