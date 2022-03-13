Art, sculpture and photography workshops in schools

WORKSHOPS were held at schools this week as part of the Henley Youth Festival.

Children learned about arts and crafts, sculpture and photography.

Four Young Shakespeare Company actors visited schools to perform an interactive version of A Midsummer Night’s Dream, allowing children to learn about the play and become the characters.

Michaela Clarke taught children how to make hanging heart decorations in jigsaw patterns, Nick Garnett created upcycled sculpture with pupils and Emily Cooling taught children how to make art with mixed media.

Professional photographer Kathryn Fell led workshops about photography at Peppard Primary School and Rupert House School in Henley.

The theme of this year’s youth festival is friendship, so Ms Fell focused her workshop on taking photos of pals and pets.

She spoke to the children about the importance of light and composition and then allowed them to take some photos of each other and the plants in the schools’ gardens.

The children also had a go at editing the photos they had taken on an iPad.

Ms Fell, from Sonning Common, said: “The workshops went really well. It was a joy to be back teaching in person as it was my first time back doing it following the pandemic.

“I had a really lovely warm welcome from the schools. The students were very enthusiastic and we got some time outside to take shots.

“Some of the students produce some really creative photographs of each other and the plants.”