Garden centre in another planning row with council

A SHOP at a garden centre near Wargrave could be forced to close due to “unfair” planning conditions.

Events held at Hare Hatch Sheeplands. such as a regular flea market, may also have to stop.

In August, the business was granted temporary planning permission by Wokingham Borough Council for the shop and to hold fortnightly events until March next year.

This included a condition that the owners can demonstrate they can continue to operate without a shop from then.

But Andy Dicks and Rob Scott, who run the business, claims this is impossible and is not what their customers expect.

It is the latest planning row between the business and the council following a long-running dispute over a breach of the green belt and unlawful extension of a café and play area that reached the High Court.

As it stands, the food and gifts shop could have to close on Monday but the owners have lodged an appeal with the council.

Sheeplands hosts a variety of antiques and crafts fairs as well as the flea market, community and charity events. But the council says that events cannot take place in the same place where goods are bought and sold.

Mr Scott said: “These conditions are impossible for us to comply with. They are asking us to sign our own death warrant. We can’t prove that we don’t need a garden shop.

“It doesn’t make sense because that is the heart of the business. It will severely impact our business and is not what our customers expect. It just doesn’t seem fair.

“This has to be appealed because if we don’t comply with it, then we could be shut down on Monday.

“When we were originally given the temporary planning permission, we were given two years to keep the garden shop, which sells goods such as food and gifts.

“But you have to remember most of that time was spent in lockdown or with covid restrictions.

“We have since applied for permission for a £5 million refurbishment of the entire business, on which we are currently waiting for the decision to be made.

“The plan was to refurbish the business in stages. We wanted to keep the shop open as long as possible to keep revenue coming in and also for the regular customers.”

Valerie Neal, 85, attends the flea market, where she has a stall in support of Thames Valley Animal Welfare.

She has been involved with the charity for more than 30 years.

Mrs Neal, from Shiplake, said: “It would be such asshame to lose the ability to continue the market here.

“The funds we raise make a real difference. In just three months I had made more than £1,000 for the charity. We have regular customers and one gentleman comes specifically to buy anything to do with cats.

“The proceeds from our sales all go to looking after the cats at the shelter.”

Anne Rose, who lives near the garden centre, sells curios, jewellery and toys she has collected.

She said: “It would be a shame if they shut all of this down.

“It is a social support for a lot of the people who use it. We couldn’t come during covid, so just being able to simply come out and meet people is nice. Having this stall gets me out the house. People like coming here as it’s something different.”

Sam Teague, from Shurlock Row, runs a beauty stall with her daughter, Lucy, 11. They sell vegan beauty products such as bath bombs, whipped soaps and solid shampoos and conditioners.

Mrs Teague, who is director of governance and secretary for the Chartered Institute of Building. said: “It would be a real shame if this goes. Hare Hatch Sheeplands is a family-run business and there aren’t many of those these days.

“We have a lovely little community here, which we have been supporting for many years.

“I started my stall before the first lockdown but it would be a real shame for everyone who has put in so much hard work.

“Lucy helps me run the stall, which is fun. It is nice to spend this time together and she will learn so much from it.

“I order all my products from British creators and then I sew make-up wipes and embroider towels.”

The borough council declined to comment.