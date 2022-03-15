Musicians play for peace in Ukraine

FORTY musicians gathered in Henley market place to play for peace in Ukraine.

Some of them wore yellow scarves and ribbons during the impromptu performance on Saturday.

They were surrounded by a crowd during the event, which was raising money for people affected by Russia’s war on Ukraine.

The musicians included violinists, cellists and clarinet, flute, saxophone and trombone players. Some stood to play while others were given stools to sit on as well as music stands.

They played the Ukrainian national anthem twice and Mykola Lysenko’s Prayer for Ukraine, a patriotic hymn first published in 1885 which has become the spiritual anthem of the country.

The event was organised by Laura Reineke, director of Henley Music School, after she attended a similar event in Trafalgar Square a week earlier when a flashmob of 200 classical musicians led by Russian-British conductor and pianist Petr Limonov played three Ukranian compositions.

Ms Reineke, who is a violinist, said: “That was the most amazing experience and I thought we should do something like it in Henley because I wanted other people to experience it too.

“In London they had to limit the number of people who could take part because there were so many marches and demonstrations in support of Ukraine that day. There were mostly professional musicians and the atmosphere was electric and very emotional.

“The response in Henley was brilliant and we had a real mix of musicians and a couple of professionals too. We all felt very emotional and were just pleased to be trying to do something, however insignificant, to show our support.

“It was lovely to see everyone there. I hope we sounded good since we played without ever rehearsing. Music builds bridges and is something people go to when times are bad.”

Anastasiia Lypynska, a Ukrainian who lives in Nettlebed and has been co-ordinating efforts to send money and resources to her homeland, sang along to the national anthem with fellow Ukrainian Taras Byca, who was visiting from Switzerland.

Mr Byca said: “It’s great that the community wanted to do something and cares about what is happening.

“The interest and support have been amazing. My son attends Shiplake College and it has been very supportive.

“I’ve got at least 12 cousins who are still in Kyiv and my extended family is there too. They don’t want to leave and say that they want to protect the homeland.

“One of my cousins said she kisses her children goodbye every time she has to leave the house because she doesn’t know if she is coming back.

“These are the kinds of messages I get from them and it’s very emotional for us as we want to be able to do more.”

The performance raised more than £800, which has been donated to the Disasters Emergency Committee Ukraine Appeal.