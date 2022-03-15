Tucking in for Ukraine

RESTAURATEURS in Henley joined forces to raise money for war-torn Ukraine.

Ten businesses set up food stalls inside the town hall on Saturday and served food to raise funds for Unicef as part of the Cook for Ukraine appeal.

The event was organised by Philippa Ratcliffe, of Experience Henley, who asked a range of the town’s hospitality businesses to provide the food in a canteen-style set-up.

Visitors were then asked to donate £5 in exchange for each dish on offer, which included Ukraine-inspired soups, rice and bread as well as cakes, curries and sandwiches.

Zoe Ferriera, who runs the Henley Larder in Bell Street, was selling borscht, a typical Ukrainian beetroot soup, which she served with Greek-style yogurt, focaccia bread, mint and dill.

She said: “It’s an Eastern European dish and I really wanted to do something similar, given the reason we are here.

“I think we all feel a little helpless at the moment and there’s nothing better than coming together as a community and finding a small way to help.

“Philippa has done a really good job in setting this up so quickly and it’s really nice to see Henley coming together for a great cause.”

Kati Maglakelaedze, who runs the Geo Café in Friday Street, was offering pampushky, a Ukrainian garlic bread. She said: “I’m from Georgia and what is happening in Ukraine feels very close to home and just heart-breaking.

“We feel like we are all in the same boat and really want to do something to help.”

Sulie Sritutti, marketing manager at the Relais Henley hotel in Thames Side, was serving Ukrainian pilaf rice.

She said: “We really wanted to be part of this. I thought it was the least we could do to try to help with the situation in Ukraine.

“I talked to our chefs who were very excited about helping and started to get the food ready as soon as they could.”

Julie Brown, Rosemary McKean and Angie Plumer were selling cakes, including Victoria sponge, brownies and cupcakes, donated by members of the Henley Rowing Club.

Ms Brown said: “We decided to take part because there’s no better cause and baking is something that everyone can do to help.

“We put a message out to the members of the club and people were so generous as more than 200 cakes were donated.”

Daniel Codiburbulea, a sous chef at Hotel Du Vin in New Street, cooked seafood risotto and beef bourguignon.

He said: “We need to try to help as much as we can because what is happening is very unfortunate. If we join forces and stick together we can really help.”

Tina Davis, one of the volunteers at the event, said: “I wanted to help out and contribute and this is a great way to engage the community and come together to show our support to Ukraine.

“So many people showed up and from across all generations, which was so nice to see.

“It shows that there is always a way to help and every little bit of initiative from the community helps to support official organisations that know what to do on the ground in a concrete way.”

Pavilion Foods in Market Place donated spanakopita, a Greek pie made with spinach, feta and filo pastry, while The Terrace at the Red Lion lawn served drinks.

Sage and Squash in Bell Street donated chicken and vegetarian curries and Crockers in Market Place ll offered slow-cooked minted lamb shoulder with black garlic mayo and feta cheese in a flatbread.

Julieta Blanes, of Deanfield Road, who attended the event with her husband and two children, said: “I feel like everyone is trying to do what they can to help.

“We gave money to the Red Cross and we are happy to be here. It’s so good to see so many people and businesses trying to make a difference.”

The event raised more than £5,500 for Unicef.

Ms Ratcliffe said: “We were overwhelmed with the support we received from the businesses and the people who came. It was incredible.

“From the moment we opened the doors people were queueing to come in. We didn’t stop for two hours and the food sold out.

“Everyone who was there serving food gave their time free and for the common goal of raising as much money as possible so we can help people, especially children.

“We organised it in a week and it was phenomenal to get this kind of support. We couldn’t have done it if it wasn’t for everyone donating food and time — well done, Henley.”

Cook for Ukraine is a national initiative founded by food writers Olia Hercules, Alissa Timoshkina, and Zuza Zak, who are Ukrainian, Russian and Polish respectively, with Unicef and social media star Clerkenwell Boy. More than £60,000 has been donated to date.