Welcome beds planted in support of Ukraine

FLOWERBEDS in Henley have been turned blue and yellow in support of Ukraine.

Two beds by the welcome sign in Reading Road near the Tesco roundabout have been planted with 144 primulas in the colours of Ukraine’s flag.

The plants were donated by Toad Hall garden centre in Marlow Road and planted by Catherine Notaras, Joan Edwards and Liz Fielding Smith, who are volunteers with the town’s Gardening Buddies.

The group will also plant blue and yellow flowers in the flowerbed near Fairmile cemetery.

Ms Notaras said: “We want to join with the town in showing our support for Ukraine. It’s a nice thing to do and when people are coming into Henley they will see it and hopefully have a mindful moment and think about Ukraine.

“We’re working with the council’s parks department and we’re quite willing to do anywhere else.

“We were thinking about planting for the Queen’s platinum jubilee but we had a change of thought following the invasion of Ukraine. We will still be doing the jubilee celebration beds in Mill Meadows.

“The plants should last a couple of months and, as we’re trying to be more sustainable, we hope to take them up then and replant them in a space in the allotments.”