Create a butter sculpture and win some, errr... butter

A BUTTER sculpting competition is being held to mark International Women’s Day.

It is being run by the Nettlebed Creamery, an award-winning cheese maker, and entries close on Sunday.

Participants are asked to sculpt a woman’s body out of cold butter by hand or using a spoon or knife and then submit a photograph of it.

The winner will be announced next Friday and their prize will be a pack of the creamery’s organic cultured butter, which is made by hand using a traditional method from its own organic crème fraîche.

Rose Grimond, who founded the creamery, said: “We thought the best way to bring some joy and celebrate International Women’s Day at the same time was to launch a sculpt-a-butter competition.

“The idea is simply to sculpt butter into a woman and send us the picture and the winner receives a prize of more butter. What could be better than butter? We love butter.

“The sculptures are pretty straightforward to do but it’s important to have the butter at the right temperature because it warms up the moment you hold it.

“We’ve had some great entries from some really talented people.”

The entrants so far include Ali Gyoker, from Henley, and Sabrina Longley.

Ms Grimond created her own butter figure to help promote the competition but said: “I would like to revisit my work and improve it.”

She added: “We wanted to do something a little bit different to celebrate all women.

“We thought it would be quite nice to do something a bit joyful and bring a bit of silliness into life as there’s lots of focus on things that aren’t joyful at the moment.” The competition will be judged by sculptors Dawn Conn, from Bix, and Beatrice Hoffman, who lives near Oxford.

Beatrice said: “I will be looking for crafting and observation skills but also a creative spark and originality. Abstract and simplicity is just as good as very detailed figures with anatomical details.

“I’ve never worked with butter myself but I imagine hard butter would be better than soft and it might cut the same as a soft carving medium like wax.

“I don’t know how you would connect butter to more butter, I suppose they will have to learn to get the right level of softness or hardness for what they want.

To enter, email a photograph of your sculpture to hello@nettlebed

creamery.com or share it on Instagram tagging @nettlebedcheese