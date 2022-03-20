Young musicians perform at fundraising supper for primary school

A SUPPER and music night raised more than £10,000 for Shiplake Primary School.

Rock bands Shockwave and Idle Thoughts, comprising pupils from Shiplake College, and solo singer Johnny Miller performed at the event at the Memorial Hall. There was also a raffle and an auction, with prizes including a week’s holiday in Devon, lunch at Leander Club in Henley and rivers trips, which raised about £6,500.

Sarah Blomfield, a member of the organising committee, said: “The event was a roaring success. More than 100 people came and I could have sold another 100 tickets if I was able to. There was a real mix of former and current parents, governors and staff and we are indebted to Shiplake College which helped provide the entertainment. They performed all evening and really produced a great atmosphere so everyone got up and danced.”

Mrs Blomfield, whose three daughters attended the primary school, where she is a governor, said: “After two years of covid restrictions, we wanted to come back and kick-start our fundraising with a bang.

“It was a really fantastic community event and all the auction prizes were given by generous people in the village.”

See more pictures in this week’s Henley Standard.