The floating light parade

AN illuminated boat parade will be held in Henley this autumn to celebrate the River Thames.

The evening event will be open to boats of all ages and sizes and their owners are encouraged to decorate their vessels and themselves with lights.

The boats will meet at Fawley Meadows and make their way to Henley Bridge and back twice before mooring at Leander Club.

Organiser Chris Taylor, 67, who lives in Wharfe Lane, is also planning to light up the houses along the route, between Phyllis Court Club and the Relais Henley hotel.

Spectators will be able to watch the flotilla from New Street and the towpath on the Berkshire bank outside Leander, which will be open to the public for prize-giving, food and drink and live music.

Mr Taylor will underwrite the cost of the event. Boat owners will be asked to pay £30 to take part, minus a £5 mooring fee, and all the proceeds will be donated to Henley Royal Regatta’s charitable trust and the Rivertime Boat Trust.

Mr Taylor, an inventor, used to hold the event in Cookham when he lived there but has moved it to Henley after relocating two years ago. He said: “I started this event in Cookham in 2015 when I thought it would be great to get a few lights on some boats and go down to the local pub.

“We had about 10 boats turn up for the first one and then it grew incrementally every year and became incredibly popular with people on both sides of the river, a pop-up bar and food stalls.

“At the last event in 2019 we had 40-plus boats with everything from canoes and dragon boats with lights on their paddles. One had lit up their sail.

“I hope by announcing the parade now it will get all the boat owners to save the date and think about what decorations they want to create.

“It is not about what you spend, it’s about the creativity of the idea. One guy did a boat up like the Batmobile and another did theirs up like a tank with caterpillar tracks.

“One owner just bought a load of lampshades and strung them together, which was just joyous.

“When the boats are illuminated you just see the shapes and the reflected light.

“With the houses along the route being lit up with bright colours, it will be magical.

“We will have several prize categories for entrants, including the best spectator outfit. The judges will be announced nearer the time.

“This is not a late-night event and we want it to be for all the family — there will be free wristbands for children.”

The parade will take place on Saturday, September 24. Boats will meet at 7.15pm at Fawley Meadows and light up at 7.30pm, arriving at Leander Club at about 8pm.

It will go ahead whatever the weather as long as there are no red boards in place and the river is not in flood.

Mr Taylor said Henley Royal Regatta, Leander Club and the Environment Agency were supporting the event.

He said: “The parade is a celebration of the river post-covid. There are quite a few boats on the Henley Reach with Hobbs of Henley, Phyllis Court Club and the Val Wyatt and Hambleden marinas, so I am hoping for a good turnout.

“I hope for the first year to have at least 30 boats taking part and there seems to be a lot of excitement around it.

“One of the reasons for moving to Henley is that there is already so much going on on the river.

“I like the Thames Traditional Boat Festival, Henley Festival and the royal regatta.

“I hope this event will be the annual season closer before the boats get put away for the winter. It is celebrating the river and Henley and is for the whole family while raising money to support two charities that give children access to the river.”

Mr Taylor, the co-founder of the company that created the Polly Pocket dolls in the Nineties, has always had a passion for boats.

He said: “My parents had a narrowboat in the late Fifties and Sixties and they needed somewhere to moor it, so they bought a pavilion on Rod Eyot as somewhere to stay at the weekends. I would have been 10 or 11 and I stayed there [at weekends] until I was about 18.

“Being there made me become independent and I would row around or sail and it gave me a real connection with the Thames.

“It was such a special spot — being on the island made you feel like you were in the countryside but you are actually in the middle of a town, so Henley has always been a very special place for me.”

The rules for the parade are as

follows:

Craft must be safe for all aboard and others around them. They must have no sharp edges or spikes.

High power laser displays are not permitted; very low power lasers are permitted but must be vertically facing, not into the crowd. No strobe lighting.

Illuminations should be soundly constructed and properly attached to the craft. Any devices should be waterproof in case of rain.

No rockets, flares, naked flames or projecting fireworks, untethered hot air balloons or lanterns.

Participants should bring mooring spikes as there are no mooring rings.

For more information and to enter the parade, visit

www.illuminatedparade.com

