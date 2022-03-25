Ukrainian woman cried at Henley people’s kindness

A COUPLE who fled Ukraine have thanked the people of Henley for the support they have received.

Olga Bovrosh and Marlou Pereira moved into a flat in Duke Street three weeks ago after fleeing their homeland when the Russian invasion started on February 24.

They drove from Kyiv to Hungary and spent about 32 hours in a queue to cross the border.

They then flew to Britain and stayed with Mr Pereira’s relatives in Swindon before moving into the Henley flat, which is owned by a friend.

Ms Bovrosh, 26, said: “On the first day of the war, we were woken up at 7am by the sirens and it was so unbelievable I initially thought it was ambulances. I didn’t think it would be a war.

“Then I realised it was really happening. They call it ‘military operation’ but it is a war, it’s not an operation and they should call it what it is.

“We had to drive to the border with Hungary and crossed the border and then flew to the UK. My boyfriend is a British citizen and has family here, and I have a UK tourist visa, so we thought it would be the safest thing to do.

“It was a very long drive because everyone had decided to drive to the west of the country.

“It took us 32 hours to drive there, the queue was so long. We stopped twice to get some sleep and we met a lot of great people along the way.

“The majority of my family are still in Kyiv — they are all okay but they are not planning to move or leave. They said that they were going to stay. It’s a very difficult situation.

“One of my aunts who has two kids decided to go to Poland and her children are now attending school there.”

Ms Bovrosh, a lawyer for an American company which runs clinical trials, grew up in Donetsk in eastern Ukraine but moved to Kyiv in 2014 and two years ago she met Mr Pereira, 37, who runs an online business.

She said: “I’m very grateful to him — he said that he was going to stay with me no matter what I decided to do. We had the opportunity to leave and we decided it would be better.

“It’s easy for me to work from anywhere in the world and my company helped me incredibly so I’m grateful to them. I’m incredibly grateful to the British people — we feel very safe and settled here.

“Russia will lose this war and there will be two winners: Ukraine and all the people around the world who have shown their support and helped in any way they could.

“In the darkest times we can see kindness and generosity and incredible support and what I have seen so far really makes me believe that those qualities exist.

“I don’t have the words to explain how I feel but I’m so grateful to the Henley people for their support in such a difficult time.

“I can see there has been a lot of donations and that’s so lovely.”

When they moved into the flat, Mr Pereira posted on a Facebook group asking for recycled items.

He said: “The apartment came unfurnished and we managed to get all the things we need. However, we could do with a vacuum cleaner. I was hoping someone would have a spare one and we will pass it on to another good cause when we move on.”

Dozens of people left comments on the post offering help.

Ms Bovrosh said: “People offered so much and said that they wanted to help, it was very touching to see that kindness from people.

“It’s really important to feel the support for us, I cried when I saw all the comments. We are very grateful to everyone and it’s amazing to see all the generosity out there.”