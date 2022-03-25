Girls raise money for Ukraine appeal with home sales

THREE girls raised £350 for Ukraine by selling toys, books and cakes, write Gee Harland and Albert Tait.

Olivia Zyda, Ella Webb and Sylvie Fooks, who are eight and pupils at Sonning Common Primary School, came up with the idea after headmaster Chris Hirst explained the Russian invasion to the children.

Sylvie’s mother Louise said: “Mr Hirst spoke to the children about what is happening as he was quite keen for them to know but not be scared about it.

“Sylvie came home and said she and her friends would like to do a toy sale for Ukraine.

“I was so surprised as she had never come up with something like that before. I told her I was really proud of her.”

The girls, who are in year 3, held the sale in Grove Road, spending two hours selling baby toys, dolls, books and cakes as well as homemade dog biscuits.

Mrs Fooks said: “We held the sale outside a friend’s home so it was near the school and I made a poster to share on social media.

“We had lots of things on sale and one lady donated some plants for us to sell, which was so sweet.

“Lots of school friends came and some other ladies in the village who, even though they didn’t want toys, bought a cake and made a donation, which was really kind and we had some nice conversations. The girls really enjoyed it and Sylvie felt really good that she had done something to help.”

The money was donated to the Disasters Emergency Committee’s Ukraine Appeal.

Meanwhile, a girl from Henley raised at least £130 for the appeal by selling handmade arts and crafts, keyrings and bracelets.

Poppy Sheppard, seven, spent four days making her items.

This involved hand-weaving the bracelets out of loom bands and making the keyrings out of Hama beads.

Poppy, a pupil at Trinity Primary School, then sold them from the driveway of her home in Cromwell Road where she lives with her parents Spencer and Kalli and 11-year-old brother Oscar. Mrs Sheppard, who works as a paramedic, said Poppy was inspired to raise money after seeing a Ukrainian girl of about her age on the television news.

She previously raised money for the NHS in the same way during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mrs Sheppard said: “I’m really proud of her. All this has been completely led by her.

“She’s a little girl with a very big heart and it’s nice to see a little light after something so horrible.”

Poppy said she planned to continue selling her handmade goods for “as long as the Russians attack”.