Couple forced to leave award-winning pub to take over golf club restaurant

A COUPLE who were forced to leave their award-winning pub in Goring are to take over the restaurant at Goring and Streatley Golf Club.

Mary and Nick Galer ran the Miller of Mansfield in High Street for eight years until their landlord Stonegate proposed a 90 per cent rent increase.

The couple were offered the chance to stay on as employees but decided to leave.

The pub will now be part of Stonegate’s Old Spot Pub Company brand and is set to re-open later this month. It will be managed by Simon Mukhtar, who is relocating to Goring from Dorset. He says he wants to make the pub more accessible with premium and affordable food.

The Galers have been taken on by the golf club, which is off Rectory Road, Streatley.

Mr Galer will be the head chef and his wife will be the food and beverage manager.

Ms Galer said: “We are thrilled to be taking on the golf club. They’ve been having a refurb and have now got an award-winning course and want award-winning food as well. We’re very happy to be staying local as Goring is our home. We’re looking forward to the challenge and can’t wait to get started.

“We wish the team at the Miller of Mansfield the best of luck.”

Shaun Doran, director of the golf club, said: “Mary is a fellow of the British Institute of Innkeepers and Nick is a renowned chef and they have worked in the hospitality industry for a combined 50 years.

“They will join us from April and will liaise with our general manager to improve the lounge and bar area. Throughout this year and going forward, Nick will be bringing his signature dining to our restaurant and function areas upstairs.

“There will be taster experiences too, starting in the summer once they’ve settled. The strategy is to provide a consistent, high quality food and beverage service and to increase use of the clubhouse by members, guests and visitors.”

Under the Galers’ stewardship, the Miller won the Good Food Guide’s readers’ restaurant of the year and was shortlisted for the Catey Awards’ newcomer of the year. It was also included in the Top 100 Gastropubs Foodie’s Favourite Award 2021.