Name of new development disrespectful, say villagers

RESIDENTS of Shiplake have reacted angrily to a new retirement complex in the village being called Henley Meadows.

The £50 million development, which will comprise up to 65 new homes ranging from one to three bedrooms, will be built on land east of Reading Road on the southern edge of the village.

More tahn 60 neighbours, Shiplake and Harpsden parish councils and the Chiltern Society had all opposed plans for the complex of “extra care” flats and cottages.

But South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, approved proposals by GHL (Coolsilk) on the scale, appearance, layout and landscaping of the scheme.

Last week, the Henley Standard revealed the name of the development, which has prompted another backlash from residents who called it inaccurate and “disrespectful”.

David Bartholomew, who represents Shiplake on Oxfordshire County Council, said he had been inundated with complaints.

He said: “Shortly after the article was published, I started to receive complaints from Shiplake residents angered by the name. I understand the parish council has received similar complaints.

“All along, the developers seem to have been oblivious to the fact that Shiplake is not Henley. The planning application design and access statement said the design for the flats had been inspired by buildings in Henley and at the planning meeting the architect described the flats as ‘Henley-esque’.

“During my speech of objection, I pointed out that Henley was a market town three miles away from Shiplake and was not an appropriate choice to guide the style of buildings in a rural village setting.”

Artist Clive Duncan, who lives in Shiplake, said: “Developers never bother to do any local research in finding names or historical facts about a place.

“They go for the easiest ubiquitous name such as Regency Place, which could be anywhere, including a City, instead of a field called Thames Farm.

“I am very proud of Henley as my local town but I do not want to borrow its name, especially as Mill Meadows is often called Henley Water Meadows. Shiplake has a geography rich in waterways, woodlands. It has a history: Siplak, Tennyson and Sellwood.”

Writing on the Shiplake Villages online forum, Sally Greenfield said: “It’s at least two miles from Henley and the owners won’t be able to walk into town from there along the main road. It’s totally misleading people into thinking it’s convenient for Henley. Shiplake Garden Village is less misleading if they’re building facilities as well as homes.”

Dan and Wendy Nicholson said: “To call the retirement village ‘Henley Meadows’ is totally inappropriate and misleading.

“The new development site will lie between the two villages of Lower Shiplake and Shiplake Cross and is more than two miles from the town of Henley.”

Emer Bollinghaus said: “The name ‘Henley Meadows’ is inappropriate, inaccurate and disrespectful to the local residents of Shiplake, who clearly objected to the development.”

Ken Hydon said: “Residents know Shiplake and Henley have different characteristics separated by precious two miles but this developer shows no empathy for the village.”

But Will Stevens said: “There are many aspects of this development we have objected to and none has been adopted. I really could not give a fig what they call it and I would humbly suggest my fellow villagers move on.”

Galliard Homes, which has planned the scheme in partnership with Probitas Developments and London developer O’Shea, will be using brick and timber cladding for the buildings.

The blocks of flats will be two-and-a-half storeys with six flats on each level while the homes will have balconies, terraces or private gardens complete with gables and timber cladding. There will be a clubhouse in the middle of the development with a bistro, bar, gym and fitness suite and care services for the elderly residents.

At the top of the clubhouse there will be space for staff facilities and an overnight suite for guests.

The developer has also promised 100 new trees and 5,000sq m of planting as well as a vegetable garden and an orchard to try to deliver a 60 per cent reduction in CO2 emissions and a 50 per cent reduction in energy costs for the residents.

This will also include a car sharing club, 35 cycle bays and 86 parking spaces plus electric vehicle charging points.

Construction will begin this month with sales commencing in July.

The plans were first rejected by the district council in 2017, which said the development would urbanise the countryside and erode the “green gap” between Shiplake Cross and Lower Shiplake.

The company appealed but then withdrew the application before a hearing took place. It then revived its plans in October 2018, saying the development without the care home would have less of an impact.

The district council rejected the application again in 2019 but a planning inspector overturned the decision, saying that the benefits of the development outweighed any harm to the landscape.