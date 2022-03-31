WE’RE THINKING OF YOU, UKRAINE

PEOPLE across the Henley area have been raising tens of thousands of pounds for Ukraine.

Children, teachers, artists, musicians and businesses are among those contributing to the appeals for aid as millions of refugees flee the war-torn country following its invasion by Russia.

They are holding bake sales, selling art and staging concerts, sports and other events to raise money for the Disasters Emergency Committee Ukraine appeal, among others.

A Concert for Ukraine held at the Kenton Theatre in Henley last night (Thursday) was sold out but could be seen online for a £30 fee. It is expected to raise thousands of pounds.

It was organised by singer-songwriter Rebecca Poole, who performs as Purdy, and fellow local singers Nick

Heyward and Carol Decker, among others.

Sculptor Trisha Crocker, from Highmoor Cross, is selling a bronze sculpture representing a woman’s body at the Gallery Singular in Friday Street, Henley. She has pledged that £1,000 from the sale will be donated to support women and children affected by the war.

Ms Crocker said: “I’ve been wanting to do something and nothing seemed enough. I had this sculpture and love it so much and wanted to do something good with it and this seemed like the perfect opportunity.”

The sculpture was made in 2008 as part of an exhibition of 200 clay sculptures and seven made out of bronze, all representing women’s bodies.

Ms Crocker said: “I’ve put some yellow and blue ribbons on it. I want someone to love the piece and buy it and I want to make sure the money is used to help women and children specifically.”

A woman and her son from Shiplake raised more than £3,000 for Ukraine and Comic Relief.

Rosie Curtis and her son Billy, 11, baked 400 cupcakes to sell. Mrs Curtis said: “We wanted to do a bake off to help Ukraine and it coincided with Red Nose Day, so we combined the two. People have been very generous and have been donating to the causes so we are very happy.”

They baked the cupcakes in a single afternoon in their kitchen at their home in the grounds of Shiplake College, where Mrs Curtis’s husband Richard is head of maths.

The minimum donation for a box of six vanilla, chocolate and lemon cupcakes was £10 and people could collect their boxes at the college, at Crosfield School in Reading, or at Invesco in Reading Road, Henley, where Mrs Curtis is head of investment communications.

The ingredients for the cupcakes were donated by Waitrose and Invesco has agreed to match the proceeds. The money will be divided equally between Comic Relief and the DEC appeal.

Meanwhile, a “race for Ukraine” at the college raised more than £19,000.

More than 500 pupils and staff each ran or walked a 4.5km route from the school to Lower Shiplake and back, a total of 2,400km or the distance from Shiplake to Kyiv.

The funds raised would provide 1,342 comfort kits, or 418 emergency kits or temporary shelters for 1,856 families.

School chaplain Rev Chris Briggs said: “My sincere thanks to all who participated in the race for Ukraine as a runner, walker, steward or organiser.

“Benefiting from gorgeous weather, it was a terrific event; both competitive as a cross-country race and as an expression of our desire to help the people of Ukraine.

“An astonishing amount of money was raised and our thanks go to the many Shiplake families, staff and Old Vikings who responded so generously.”

Elliot Jones, from year 9, won the junior race and Gregor Jones, in year 12, and Megan Hadfield, year 13, were the fastest boy and girl respectively in the senior race.

To donate, visit www.justgiving.

com/fundraising/shiplakecollege

raceforukraine.

Pupils from Shiplake Primary School and Gillotts School in Henley spent two hours selling cookies, brownies and scones from outside the village store in Binfield Heath.

Villagers donated their bakes to the sale, which raised more than £1,652.

The stalls were run by Jake Day, 12, Mia Day, 10, Tara Chesters, 10, Mya Brooks, 10, Chloe Barton, 10, Alice Barton, 12, Ruby Urch, 10, Isaac Urch, 12, Olivia Wolska, 13, and Ola Wolska, 11.

The children were helped to organise and run the event by their parents and promoted it with posters drawn by Jake placed in windows around the village.

The fundraiser was also promoted by the Bottle and Glass Inn, which donated £150.

Jake and Mia’s mother Lucy said: “It’s important to show children that however bad the situation in Ukraine is, there’s always something you can do to help, however small, whether that be by emailing your MP to demand stronger sanctions or by baking.”

Pupils at Shiplake primary also took part in a “day for Ukraine” event, wearing yellow, blue and red, and donating money to both the Ukraine appeal and Comic Relief.

Daisy White, 10, who attends Rupert House School in Henley, raised more than £1,760 with a bake and toy sale outside her house in Marlow with the help of her mother Joanna and siblings Holly, 12, and seven-year-old Jasper.

They baked 500 cakes decorated with yellow and blue icing which they sold to passers-by and friends together with toys, clothes and books.

Mrs White said: “We were thinking, ‘What can we do to help?’ and came up with this idea and we started baking straight away. I think half of the excitement was that it was a last-minute idea. I like to encourage the children to do as much as they can to support charities and they were so hands-on, it was brilliant to see.

“Daisy was baking, while Holly made mocktails and Jasper was in charge of the donations bucket. We would love to host a Ukrainian family but we don’t have the space but it was great to be able to raise this amount of money.”

An artist is raising money for the DEC appeal by selling prints of her watercolour painting.

Lucy Gilmore, 41, of Kings Road, Caversham, wants residents and businesses in the area to put the work, called Taking The Long Way Home, in their windows to show support for people from Ukraine.

She said: “It is about the cyclical nature of leaving your home but always wanting to return to it. You see the pictures on the news and feel like there’s no way to help so this is just a way to feel a little less helpless.”

Ms Gilmore initially shared the painting on Facebook and urged people to donate.

She said: “The response was so good that I decided to ask if anyone would be interested in prints of the painting. That post had about 100 replies, which was bonkers, and I thought I’d just get going with it.” Hibbs Reprographics, a print shop in Reading, printed 200 copies of the watercolour free of charge.

Ms Gilmore said: “It has been like Piccadilly Circus with people coming to my door to collect a print. People are seeing the war on a human level — you’d have to be a robot for it to not touch your heart. These prints allow them to help in a small way.”

So far, she has raised more than £1,100 for the DEC appeal with one buyer from Teesside giving £100 for a print.

The Reeds Artsand Framing Gallery in Goring has started to sell the prints and will be auctioning Ms Gilmore’s original painting with a deadline for bids of April 7.

Gallery owner Dee Singleton said: “We want to raise money but also raise awareness by displaying them in windows. Refugees will be arriving in the country and we want them to see that we are supporting them.

“I saw Lucy’s post on Facebook so I got in touch. I think we’re all trying to find something we can do to help.”

Ms Gilmore’s justgiving page can be found at www.justgiving.com/

fundraising/lucy-gilmoreukr

A floral tribute to the people of Ukraine has been created by a group of women in Kidmore End. The Knit and Natter Group has installed seven large, knitted sunflowers, a symbol of peace in the war-torn country, by the village well alongside a Ukrainian flag.

The flowers were knitted by group founder Caroline McAslan and members Moira Lawrie and Ali Angel.

It took the women, who are all retired, 10 days and four balls of wool to complete.

Mrs McAslan, who lives in Tokers Green Lane, said: “I am really delighted with how the sunflowers turned out and the reaction to them has been very satisfying.

“We have had some people who cannot believe that they aren’t real and comments on the village WhatsApp group calling them ‘beautiful’ and ‘wonderful’.

“Our display of solidarity with the people of Ukraine shows that even in small South Oxfordshire communities, we are moved by the desire to support their brave fight.”

The knitting group was founded by Mrs McAslan a year ago and now has about 10 members.

The women have previously knitted jackets for the Royal Berkshire Hospital’s premature baby unit. Their next project will be a tribute for the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

• Additional reporting: Albert Tait.