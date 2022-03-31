Mother running in aid of food banks

A WOMAN from Henley is running 5km to raise money for food banks across the country.

Rebecca Martins De Oliveira, 36, will take part in the virtual Race Against Hunger event tomorrow (Saturday) in aid of anti-poverty charity the Trussell Trust.

Runners can plan their own route and complete the distance in a time that suits them.

Ms Martins De Oliveira, a mother-of-two, said: “A few weeks ago I saw on the news a mother saying she had to make decisions between putting the heating on or having money for food and that really struck me.

“I’m a mother and the thought of not being able to feed my children is just unbearable.

“The fact that Race Against Hunger is virtual and you can do it anywhere and whenever works for you really helps.

“I can go out and walk with my youngest daughter in the pram. I haven’t run in a long time but I will be so proud of myself when I make it to the finish line.”

The Trussell Trust supports a nationwide network of more than 1,300 food banks which provide emergency food and support for people in crisis.

To sponsor Ms Martins De Oliveira, visit https://trusselltrust.enthuse.

com/pf/rebecca-martins-de-oliveira-35302

Meanwhile, former Olympic rower Alan Campbell will be running the 40th Reading Half Marathon on Sunday.

Mr Campbell, who lives in Henley and won bronze at London 2012 in the men’s single scull, is raising money for family support charity Home-Start Reading.

He chose to support the charity as one of his colleagues at Henley investment management company Invesco is a trustee.

Mr Campbell said: “Please donate whatever you can to support the important work of Home-Start Reading.

“The last two years have been brutal on families. Home-Start provides ongoing, non-judgemental, compassionate support for those families facing crisis.”

To make a donation, visit www.home-start-reading.

org.uk/reading-half-

marathon