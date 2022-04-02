Woman who beat cancer takes on cycle challenge

A WOMAN who was successfully treated for breast cancer is to tackle a charity cycling challenge on Watlington Hill.

Lucy Hooper, 52, who lives at the bottom of the hill, will take part in Maggie’s Everesting Cycle Challenge, which will return for the second year on Sunday, May 8.

The event, which was held for the first time last June, will be raising money for Maggie’s, a cancer charity based in the grounds of the Churchill Hospital in Oxford.

The challenge involves repeated rides up the hill until the cyclists have climbed 8,848m, the equivalent height of Mt Everest. In the case of Watlington Hill, this means cycling up and down about 86 times.

Ms Hooper was one of 87 riders who took part last year and raised £49,000 for the charity.

Five days after the challenge, she was diagnosed with primary breast cancer following a mammogram.

A month later she underwent surgery followed by 15 sessions of radiotherapy. She was then on hormone treatment and accessed Maggie’s services, including a post-treatment course on how to manage your emotions after treatment ends.

Ms Hooper, who works as a copywriter for Maggie’s, said: “I would pop in to Maggie’s every time I had a hospital appointment, which was a very nice contrast to the quite scary hospital environment.

“When I had finished treatment, it was quite a strange time. It leaves you feeling a bit bleak and you don’t know what is going to happen.

“I met people who were going through the same emotions and it was really helpful.

“The course has definitely rebuilt some of my confidence and I felt like I was one of the lucky ones who got rid of it very quickly.

“There is nowhere you can get the kind of support you get from Maggie’s for nothing. You find a new home there, which you would not imagine in a medical environment.

“Cancer treatments have been impacted and delayed by the pandemic and more people are having to deal with the impact of it, so we need to support them and need more donations.

“Now more than ever we need to raise money to build more Maggie’s centres for more people to benefit from.”

Starting at the hill top, the challenge route runs down to the Ridgeway bridlepath at the foot of the hill and back.

Participants can choose if they want to cycle a “full Everest”, involving about 86 repetitions, or a “half Everest”, which is about 40.

Last year, Ms Hooper was part of a team that completed 43 repetitions and raised more than £6,000.

This year she is hoping to complete 10 repetitions herself as part of a team of nine people.

Ms Hooper said: “I’m doing it for a very personal reason — in my case cancer was caught really early and the support I received from Maggie’s made me even more determined to take on the challenge again.

“This time I’m doing a ‘full Everest’. The challenge is unique and exciting, taking place in a beautiful part of the world and that has definitely encouraged people to sign up. I can’t wait to go out on my bike and start training for it.”

Pip Dingle, centre fundraising manager at Maggie’s, said: “Last year we were blown away by the efforts of people taking on the challenge and their support teams.

“We had an amazing team of 40 volunteers and it was such a positive day that the whole community got behind. We are so grateful to everyone who was involved.

“This year, we’re hoping to raise a similar amount of money, every penny of which will make such a difference for people with cancer and their loved ones.

“If you’re interested in joining us as a cyclist, volunteer or would like to sponsor the day, please don’t hesitate to get in touch.”

Mrs Dingle said the event was inspired by Watlington resident Sam Swanson, who completed an Everest challenge in August 2020.

She went up and down Watlington Hill 80 times and raised more than £10,000 for animal charity Medical Detection Dogs.

The challenge is open to teams of four to 10 people and the road will be closed to traffic with managed access for residents.

The event is being organised again by Iconic Cycling Events and will be supported by the Spire and Spoke pub and the Sprocket Science cycle repair shop in Watlington as well as Slime Cycleworks, which is based in South Oxfordshire.

You can register for the challenge at https://maggiesecc.eventbrite.com or email Pip Dingle at pip.dingle@maggiescentres.org