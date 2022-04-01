Runners to raise money for ‘hospice at home’ service

THIS year’s Chiltern Chase in Ewelme will raise money for Sue Ryder.

The multi-terrain challenge, which features race distances of 5km, 10km and 15km, will take place on Sunday, June 12.

It was created in 2006 by a group of runners who regularly met to run through Ewelme and has raised more than £100,000 for charity.

Organiser and parish councillor Barry Tindall said: “As regular runners in the area, we knew how beautiful it is so we created a course and held our first race.

“We have done it every year since, supporting around 10 different charities along the way, including the John Radcliffe Hospital’s special care baby unit, the Thames Valley Air Ambulance and Mind. Every year half of our proceeds go to Ewelme Primary School. We have even helped raise funds for the village pavilion.

“We have wanted to support Sue Ryder for some time as the palliative care hub South Oxfordshire is local to us and the charity has looked after people we know.

“A lot of us know about the care Sue Ryder provides so we’re thrilled to be running the event to raise funds for them over the next two years.”

Mr Tindall added: “We changed the route two years ago to make it less hilly and feedback from runners is that they really enjoy the scenic off-road course and the Ridgeway.”

Andrew Farrell, 44, who lives in the village, has taken part in the Chase almost every year.

He said: “It is a really great race and the atmosphere is brilliant. We start on the common and it’s such a family friendly fun day with a warm-up and music playing to get everyone going.

“Families of the runners are there to cheer everyone and there is often a bit of competition among the runners as they take on the final 20 yards, which all adds to the atmosphere.

“With 5km, 10km and 15km options through some stunning scenery, there is something for everyone. We even have Nordic walkers take part.

“The speed you go at really doesn’t matter, it is the taking part that counts. You feel really good at the end knowing you’re supporting a charity.

“This is a race for my local community in my local community that gives something back. Whether you’re local to the area or not, there’s a really warm welcome to everyone from anywhere who wants to join us.”

Meghan Bentley, community fundraiser at the Sue Ryder palliative care hub South Oxfordshire, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to be charity partners for the popular Chiltern Chase for the next two years and want to thank the organisers for supporting us.

“Our care relies on the generosity of local people, communities and organisations raising vital funds, so your support makes all the difference.

“It means we can be there for more families when it matters, helping them to fill their precious last days with love and care.”

To sign up, visit www.chilternchase.org.uk