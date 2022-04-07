Woman runs 10km a day to raise money

A WOMAN from Shiplake is running 10km every day for 28 days to raise money for Ukraine.

Victoria Morgan, 51, has already raised more than £1,400 for the Disasters Emergency Committee Ukraine Appeal.

Mrs Morgan, who lives with her husband Jeremy and sons Alex, 16, and Ben, 14, in Station Road, said: “I wanted to do something to help and I tried to think about a challenge that would catch people’s imagination and encourage them to donate.”

She runs along different routes in Henley, Remenham, Shiplake, Harpsden, Nettlebed, Sonning, Caversham, Preston Crowmarsh and Wallingford for about 50 minutes every day.

She said: “I used to run quite a lot and even ran three marathons in two years but then fell out of love with it.

“I rediscovered the pleasure of running during lockdown. It has been really good fun and probably not as hard as I imagined it would be — I thought my legs would run out of steam quickly. The biggest challenge was trying to find a different route to run every day. I thought I would be more creative but that proved to be quite challenging and after the first few days it was difficult to find new routes.

“The British spring has thrown all sorts of weather at me and I’ve run through sunny and snowy days.

“People have been really supportive and some also joined me for some of the runs, which was really lovely of them. I chose the DEC appeal because the best way we can help the people of Ukraine right now is via cash donations.”

The Disasters Emergency Committee comprises 15 aid agencies including Save the Children and the Red Cross. Every pound raised for their appeal is matched by the Government.

To support Mrs Morgan, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/

victoriamorgandecukraine