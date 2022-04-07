Boutique with touch of Scandi

A NEW clothes shop with a Scandinavian feel has opened in Henley.

Nina opened on Thursday last week in the former Anne Haimes Interiors premises in Bell Street.

The boutique, which sells women’s and children’s clothes, shoes and gifts, has two sister shops in London and West Sussex.

Owner Nina Dimond-Brown, who is originally from Finland, decided to open in Henley after some of her customers in London said the town would be the perfect place for a third shop.

Marta Len, who manages the store, said: “These first few days in Henley have gone really well.

“There’s a very welcoming atmosphere and a lot of people have come through the doors just to say hello, which is really nice.

“We are all about prints, colours and good quality brands from Finland and all over the world, which are a bit more difficult to find in the UK.

“We also have a good range of different, unusual and quirky gifts.”