Hotel given consent for new signage months after launch

AN historic Henley hotel has been granted planning permission for new signage more than six months after it re-opened under a new name.

The former Red Lion Hotel in Hart Street, which is Grade II listed, was renamed Relais Henley as part of a £3 million

refurbishment.

The signs bearing the original name were removed in December 2020 but after complaints to the Henley Standard new co-owner Grace Leo agreed to revise the plans to retain traces of the building’s past.

The Relais now has a large sign on the main face of the porte cochère, the covered red brick structure at the hotel’s main entrance, and two smaller signs on either side in the same style inscribed with “The Red Lion”.

Ms Leo applied for listed building consent and advertisement consent for the signs in April last year, two months before the Relais opened.

Now South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, has granted consent. Planning officer Paul Bowers said: “The proposed signage would be similar in size to the previous signage.

“A noticeable difference would be the colour of the signs. However, the colouring is not objectionable and does not affect the visual amenity of the building.”

Henley Town Council said it supported the application, subject to the original Red Lion signage being retained.

The district council’s conservation officer had issued a holding objection, saying there was “insufficient justification” for a change to the name of the hotel and that the “Red Lion” had “preserved over many centuries and through multiple changes of ownership and through many phases of renovation”. But in November the officer changed their view, saying: “On balance, it is considered that the proposal to include reference to the Red Lion within the new signage, although reducing the name to small print, does at least perpetuate the name sufficiently that it would not disappear altogether and could be reinstated at a future time.

“Following revised plans, demonstrating carved lettering with gold leaf lettering for the replacement signage on the porte cochère, the signage is deemed to be acceptable.”

The Henley Archaeological and Historical Group had objected to the rebranding of the hotel.

It said: “The proposal to remove the historic name from this building and replace it with the French word ‘Relais’, denoting any coaching inn in France, is very ill-conceived.

“We most strongly object to this proposal as it would be harmful to the historic interest of the building, the setting of the significant adjacent historic landmark buildings and the very character of the conservation area at the very entrance to the historic riverside town.”

The Henley Society, a conservation group, also objected, saying the Red Lion should be included on the signage.

Seven residents also objected, saying the name Red Lion was “synonymous” with the building.

Ms Leo, an international hotelier who bought the premises from MG Hotels with shipping company chief Tim Hartnoll, said the new name was needed to make the business stand out online from more than 600 other Red Lions in Britain as trade increasingly came from internet searches.

The Red Lion at Henley has existed for almost 500 years and previous guests include Charles I, Prince Rupert, Samuel Johnson, George III and George IV. Oliver Cromwell is also said to have stayed there.

