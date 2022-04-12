Miniature adventure golf course celebrates town

A MINIATURE adventure golf course opens in Henley on Friday.

Henley Town Council has invested £270,000 in the new amenity, which has replaced the old putting green in Mill Meadows.

The 18-hole course features large models of local landmarks, including the town hall, the Kenton Theatre, St Mary’s Church, the Chantry House, Henley Bridge, Temple Island and Marsh Lock as well as a replica River Thames.

There is also a coxless pair boat used by Olympic champions Matthew Pinsent and Steve Redgrave to train and a model of George Harrison’s Stratocaster.

On signs by each hole are QR codes, which when scanned reveal information about the respective landmark.

The course was constructed by construction group Greenspan Projects over a period of about five months. The models were created by sculptor Dawn Pretty.

The attraction is expected to make a profit of around £60,000 a year with a payback period of four to five years.

Henley Town Council’s financial projections include a provision for maintenance and replanting.

Town clerk Sheridan Jacklin-Edward, who led the project, said: “We knew that the course would be financially viable, inventive and fun but it was also important that the project was executed well and in a way that complemented our town and addressed feedback about planting and biodiversity.

“Bringing a new visitor attraction to Henley is quite a responsibility.

“I am delighted with the results. This project has been a true labour of love and I hope that visitors and residents enjoy it.”

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak, chairman of the putting green working group, said: “I am thrilled with our new adventure golf course. We have built something very special here.

“There’s a discounted rate for local residents and plenty of interest to keep visitors coming back to play for many years to come.

“We’re showing off the best bits of our town, from our built heritage to our cultural and sporting history, in a light-hearted and engaging way.

“The course is Henley in miniature and the project is emblematic of our strengths as a council and a town.

“Local people know that we will take their suggestions, listen to their feedback and deliver. Here we work at pace, with a sense of purpose and fun. The course demonstrates that in spades.”

Mayor Sarah Miller said: “I think it looks fantastic. It’s really in keeping with the area.

“I’m hoping it will bring lots of people to Henley, who will also get a chance to learn a bit about the town. Not only are the kids going to have loads of fun but they’ll also learn a bit as well.”

The fees are as follows: £9 adults, £7 junior/student (aged four to 17), £29 family (up to two adults and three children). Henley residents are eligible for discounted admission.

To book, visit

https://henleyadventuregolf.co.uk