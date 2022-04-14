WE’RE SO HAPPY WITH NEW HOME

A FAMILY who escaped the war in Ukraine have begun to set up home in “beautiful” Henley.

Oleg Belash, 53, his wife Liubava Ihnatko, 25, her daughter Ariana, seven, and her mother Nataliia Pakholiuk, 52, arrived on Thursday last week.

They have moved in with Tim Brassey and his wife Dr Lisa Silver, of St Andrew’s Road, who offered to sponsor them to come to the UK.

The family left their apartment in Kyiv as soon as the war started and drove to two different cities in Ukraine to try to avoid the invading Russian forces.

When news of the atrocities committed in Bucha and elsewhere came to light, Mr Belash decided that the safest thing for the family was to leave the country.

He said: “The two or three weeks before the war started there was an information campaign in Ukraine and abroad.

“President Biden was telling everyone in the world that the war was going to start but I was not expecting Putin to be so stupid as to start a war.

“I just thought it was an information war, that something was going to happen but not an open war.

“We were reluctant to leave but I remember one morning, sometime after 5am, there was a huge explosion about 20km away from where we live and it was loud enough to wake me up.

“The first thought was that we were being bombed so I went downstairs to look before checking the internet to see what was happening and saw that the war had started.

“I didn’t know what to do but after I woke Liubava and we spoke to her mum, she said to go to her and we should leave Kyiv as soon as possible.

“At this stage I was a bit absent-minded because I had no idea what to do but we knew, as a family, we should be together.

“Nataliia lives close to the border with Belarus. It normally takes a couple of hours to get there but with all the traffic jams and people trying to move, it took us six hours.”

After their arrival, the family thought they would wait and reassess the situation before deciding what to do next but this changed after a night of hearing Russian missiles landing nearby.

Mr Belash said: “We went to the district centre to buy some food and there was a big explosion where the Russians had started sending missiles and exploded an oil factory.

“We had maybe been there about 15 minutes when there were these explosions about 2km from us. It was just awful so we moved to my mum’s, who lives about 500km away in the west, not far from Lviv.”

Mr Belash drove the family in his Renault Logan to his mother’s house where they would go into in the basement when air raid sirens sounded day and night.

He said: “I was not scared because we were always thinking that it was not going to happen to us but it still felt so real and you would look up at the military planes flying over and see if they were Ukrainian.

“It was a bit depressing because we were not doing anything and needed to remain active.

“Then, after about seven or eight days, the conflict became more aggressive as we saw the news about Bucha and elsewhere and then I started to investigate different ways of getting out of the country.”

Mr Belash, who works in real estate, said there was a law that restricted men under the age of 60 from seeking refuge in another country unless they have an exemption, which he had.

“I couldn’t imagine my family doing it on their own,” he said. “They could manage, I am sure, but they have no experience travelling, they can’t drive and I was worried for them.”

Mr Belash drove his family to Slovakia via Moldova, Romania and Hungary.

He said: “I had a lot of friends in Slovakia from when I studied there years ago so I knew there were people there who could support us. I knew it was somewhere we could stop, think and decide.

“I was thinking we might go to Norway or Sweden because I knew they are places that would particularly look after children and it was Nataliia who suggested the UK.b I had been to London a couple of times about 15 years ago for a business trip and I found there was a way through a sponsorship scheme.

“I called someone whom I worked with for a couple of years in real estate. I asked if he knew someone who could help my family and he put the word out among his contacts and after three to five days I was put in touch with Tim. I could then start applying for visas.”

Mr Brassey had several video calls with Mr Belash so they could get to know each other and he also helped with the visa applications.

Mr Belash said: “I had to submit four separate visa applications. The first one was for myself and that was done with me talking to Tim over the phone trying to answer the questions because there were some I didn’t understand. I had left my passport in my flat because I was in such a hurry to leave.”

After submitting their applications, the family drove to Prague where there is a visa application centre. After 12 days during which they stayed in various hotels free, Mr Belash’s visa was confirmed so he drove the family to Paris and then Calais where they were given a free ferry crossing to Dover.

Mr Belash said the only “shaky” moment of the journey was making sure he drove on the correct side of the road once in Britain.

“As soon as we arrived off the ferry I thought I was doing it right but then I realised I was following another European driver,” he said.

“We knew what Henley looked like as we had a look at Google. It is great here and we feel really comfortable. It is a small town but very beautiful and we have had this very warm welcome.

“It is completely what I was expecting but I can see it is a pleasure for them — a call from the heart and it makes them happy, too.

“When the war is over, we want to do the same in Ukraine and show them Ukrainian hospitality. We will go skiing with them and we will have the people opening up their houses and there will be so much food.”

The family have spent time meeting friends of Mr Brassey and have walked along the river and fed the ducks.

Mr Belash even volunteered at a vaccine clinic at Nettlebed surgery, where Dr Silver is a GP. Ariana has been offered a place at Rupert House School in Bell Street, starting after the Easter break.

His wife is a technical writer and his mother-in-law is a teacher.

Mr Belash said: “Going back to Ukraine will happen but I am not sure it will happen straight away, even if the war stops soon.

“This war will be very disruptive to Ukraine, for its economy and with the destruction, it will affect the opportunities of children so it might be that we will look to stay in this stable environment a little longer.

“My business will recover again. I predict there will be lots of business projects and UK investment which will help Ukraine to recover.

“It is a good dream and a bad dream because we didn’t think we would be coming to the UK.

“Henley seems very friendly with interesting architecture. The first feeling is, of course, excellent. It is very nice to be in this friendly and safe environment.

“The bad dream is it is not possible to forget that people are fighting and surviving in a bad situation in this stupid war.

“I was only concerned how to get my family into some safe place and never thought that was going to be in the UK but we are delighted to come here.”

Mr Brassey, who volunteers for the Care4Calais charity helping refugees in Reading, said he had wanted to take in Ukrainian refugees.

He said: “The reason we did it was because about 20 years ago, maybe more, we were stuck in Lyon airport having come back from a skiing holiday. No planes were leaving because they were all frozen on the runway and it was chaos with all the people at the terminal.

“I spoke in French to an airport official and he asked me where we were going and I said London.

“He then scurried away and came back about half an hour later and said there was only one plane leaving and he’d managed to get us on it.

“He said, ‘It’s flying to Paris but I have arranged for your transfer from there to London’.

“I asked him why he had done all this and he said that he could only help one person and I spoke to him in French so I was the lucky one.

“I have never forgotten it and I thought that one day I would pass it on.”

Mr Brassey said while the Ukrainian family’s visas were waiting to be processed, he was exerting as much pressure as he could, using his political contacts, to try to smooth the way.

He said: “Eventually they were able to travel through Germany to France and then got a ferry to Dover. They drove to the house and we tracked their location on Google Maps so we knew where they were.

“They left their home just over a month ago so when they arrived with us I think they were just tired. We had supper, a chat and then they had a sleep for about 12 hours.

“The next day we had a walk and we fed the ducks and showed them around Henley while doing various administrative tasks, registering for the NHS, creating bank accounts.

“On Tuesday they had their first English lesson with a teacher in Binfield Heath.

“Oleg speaks good English and his wife probably understands it more than she lets on but the mother-in-law doesn’t speak very much. The daughter is like a sponge so picks up words easily.

“As Oleg said, it is like a good and a bad dream. They don’t want to be here, they would rather be at home in their own country, but they know they are safe and are no longer having to live in a hotel, being kicked out every few days.

“We went to the Hart Surgery to register them and they went to Waitrose to get the ingredients to make Borscht soup, which they eat lots of and were missing it.

“We then fed the ducks, went to Rupert House and had a coffee at Daisy Love. They love it. I think they have found it quite surprising that everyone seemingly knows everyone else.

“We offered up three bedrooms and they have their own bathroom and we have a mix of meals, together and separately.

“Sometimes they mix downstairs and sometimes they want to be on their own, they go out for walks and things like that but we are not under each other’s toes and they seem to enjoy being here.”