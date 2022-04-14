My friend was killed, says teacher

A TEACHER who fled Kyiv just before the invasion of Ukraine by Russia says a friend of his has been killed.

Christopher Ward, 38, was running an English language school in the capital when he left and is now living with his parents in Shiplake.

His friend, Alexsandra Kucshynova, was working with a Fox News team when she was killed in shelling by the Russians in Irpin.

“It is so sad, she did not deserve this,” said Mr Ward. “I bumped into her the day before I left Kyiv in January. She was very smiley and pleased to be helping the Fox team, taking them around the Kyiv area.”

He said other friends had told him how they were trying to cope and getting used to the new reality of being in a war zone.

Most of them had fled to the west of the country and were trying to find ways to continue working.

Mr Ward, who has lived in Kyiv for six years, said: “The centre of the city is relatively quiet and free from shelling or missile attacks, although they can be heard in the distance and air raid sirens are sounded daily.

“Cafés, supermarkets and pharmacies are still running so there is a bit of semi-

normality.”

He has been giving his students lessons online in a bid to help them continue their day-to-day lives as far as possible.

Mr Ward said: “I am having one or two classes a day. For the first couple of weeks after I came home, we just discussed the current situation but now people are trying to work as well because they still need to earn money. During one lesson an air raid siren went off.”

He has launched an online platform called UKforUkraine to pull together useful information and ways to help the people there. Visit

www.ukforukraine.org