Chef retires after ‘very happy’ 25 years of teaching volunteers

A CHEF who has been volunteering at the Christ Church Centre in Henley for 25 years has retired.

Doug Richards started teaching volunteers at the Reading Road centre how to cook for people in need in 1997.

He celebrated his achievement with a lunch at the centre.

Mr Richards, who lives in Makins Road with his wife Ann, said: “I’d been a professional chef all my life and my wife got me involved with cooking demonstrations and it started from there.

“The first ever session I did at the centre was a carving demonstration and it built up from there.

“It was all voluntary and the people I worked with were fantastic — the camaraderie was what I enjoyed the most. I had about 40 people working with me and it was wonderful. Covid stopped it officially and age — hearing and sight loss make it dangerous for me to continue, so I feel it’s time to retire.

“I want to thank all the volunteers. It has been a very happy 25 years for me. When I retired as a chef, a lot of people said to me, ‘You will be bored’ but I never was. How can you be bored if you give back to the community and volunteer?

“There was never a dull moment and I think everyone should volunteer locally.”

Mr Richards was also site manager at the Watermans allotments off Reading Road until he retired from that role last year.

Heather Clark, one of the volunteers at the centre, said: “We already miss Doug. He was always willing to do everything it took.”