Bravery awards for police who caught man after mother killing

FIVE police officers who caught a man who killed his mother at the Watlington Hill estate have been honoured for their bravery.

Sgt Andrew Baylis, Sgt James Cartwright, Sgt Matthew Richardson, Pc Patrycja Pulkowska and Pc Alasdair Uren were part of a team who found the remains of Carole Wright, 62, from London, in woodland near Christmas Common on October 23, 2020.

They tracked down Daniel O’Hara-Wright, 24, who after attacking his mother had run into a road and forced the driver of a passing car to take him a short distance.

He was arrested by the officers at a nearby house where he had broken in.

The officers all received a Thames Valley Police Federation Bravery Award.

Sgt Cartwright said: “I’ve been doing this job for 14 years and it was the worst thing I’ve seen in my life. I initially arrested him on suspicion of burglary but when I asked him if he’d hurt anyone else there was an eerie silence. Eventually he told me he’d killed his mother.”

Thames Valley Police Federation chairman Craig O’Leary said: “This was a horrific case, which all the officers involved dealt with professionally, despite it being highly disturbing and upsetting.

“This man had shown he had no hesitation in committing murder so our colleagues were at grave risk but they still ran towards the danger and tracked down and apprehended the offender.

“Without these officers’ diligence, the man may not have been apprehended for some time and the residents of the house he was in may well have come to serious harm.”

During O’Hara-Wright’s trial in December, Oxford Crown Court heard he had paranoid schizophrenia and believed his mother was a demon. He was found not guilty of murder by reason of insanity and was given an indefinite hospital order.