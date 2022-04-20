Gruelling 100-mile kayak journey raises £1,400

A FATHER of a boy with autism paddled 100 miles on the River Thames to raise money for a charity that helped him.

Andrew Huyton, 24, of Park Road, Henley was joined by his 13-year-old sister Jessica Martin for the challenge, which was beset by hard head winds throughout.

They began from Cricklade in north Wiltshire and finished in Henley five days later on Thursday last week. The pair raised more than £1,400 for Autism Family Support Oxfordshire, which supports the development and wellbeing of children and young adults on the autism spectrum and their families, including his son Joey Lambden, four.

Mr Huyton, who works as a machine engineer, said: “It was a challenging but incredible experience. It was very tiring because there was a strong headwind throughout, which made paddling very tiring.

“When the headwind hit you, you were just paddling and going nowhere or veering off in a completely different direction. It was very difficult to fight against and you can’t win.”

The siblings would set off together by 9am with the aim of paddling between five and six hours a day but the conditions meant this often doubled.

They would break for lunch for about 40 minutes but otherwise carry snacks and drinks in the boat with them to have long the way.

Mr Huyton said: “We kept getting blown off schedule which meant we were getting to the half-way point in the day and we were running out of energy but we would struggle to the next lock to have a two-second breather.

“The nights were cold, really cold and some of the time it was stormy and we would be soaked through, even though we were wearing waterproofs. It wasn’t pleasant paddling and having the rain go down your neck.

“It was very challenging on all of us, especially my sister but then we would receive an email or see another donation come in and that would remind us of just what we were doing and why we were doing it and that gave us the energy to continue.

“Jessica was just unbelievable as we knew that the conditions would have been 10 times worse for her but she pulled it out of the bag. We kind of lent on each other for most of the way and our support crew as well as we both had moments where we were struggling to get through it.

“There were extended periods of silence while we were paddling as we would run out of things to say. We would come up with things like singing Ninety-nine Green Bottles but then after 20 minutes we had finished. We did talk an incredible amount of rubbish.”

On their first day, April 10, they kayaked 23 miles from Cricklade to Radcot, followed by 16 miles from Radcot to Pinkhill Lock on day two, then 22 miles from Pinkhill Lock to Clifton Hampden, 17 miles from Clifton Hampden to Basildon and 22 miles from Basildon to Henley Bridge on the final day. Each night they would find a campsite or stay at a lock.

Mr Huyton said: “The journey through the locks was not so bad but it did get worse the closer to home we got. Further out it could be just us but as soon as you get close to Henley there are a lot of bigger boats and so we were getting trapped between gates and other things.

“One of the best moments was coming through Sonning on Thursday and seeing our friends dangling bottles of drink and chocolate over the lock for us which really cheered us up and kept us going. It warmed our hearts seeing them there.”

As they came into Henley their friends unfurled a banner on Henley Bridge and waited on the towpath for them to come off the water at the Leander Club pontoon.

Mr Huyton said: “Coming into Henley was a bit surreal but also by this point we had caught up and were running ahead of schedule.

“On the final day we needed to have extra breaks so that we could arrive at the right time whereas on the other days we would generally only have one break at lunch.

“It would normally take us about an hour to do three miles but when we went from Shiplake to Henley we found ourselves doing this in half an hour.

“When we got to the bridge we saw everyone and my partner said as we came round the corner she saw us paddling much faster as we were excited to be so close to the finish.

“We were just so proud of ourselves that we managed to pull it off, especially as people told us it would be tough to do the journey in less than seven days.

“Afterwards I celebrated by going to the Catherine Wheel for dinner and a couple of pints knowing that the money we raised was going to make such a difference.”

To make a donation, visit just

giving.com/fundraising/kayaking

forautism