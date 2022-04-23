Pubs facing perfect storm of rising costs

PUBS in Henley and surrounding areas have been struggling as energy and gas prices have rocketed.

Despite surviving months of closures during the coronavirus lockdowns followed by staff shortages, restaurateurs say they are worried about the future as they face “extortionate” bills that have at least doubled in the past year.

Tom Davies, chief executive of Henley pub company Brakspear, said it was a “worrying time” for the hospitality industry.

Gas and electricity providers are declining to give quotes and renew contracts, offering inflated rates and threatening businesses already struggling after the pandemic, he said.

Suppliers are obliged by law to offer a “credible” price to consumers but the same protection does not apply to businesses.

Energy costs are capped at £2,000 a year for most households but there is no limit on charges for corporate customers.

Mr Davies said: “There is no energy cap like there is for domestic use and that means we are fully exposed.

“Energy prices as well as food inflation and staff shortages make this a very worrying and concerning time for the industry.”

Ad hoc contracts signed with energy suppliers can last up to five years and expire at any point but a large number of deals came to an end at the beginning of this month in line with the end of the financial year.

Extreme price fluctuations have also been sparked by the war in Ukraine and some pubs have been left with no choice but to raise prices.

VAT rates are also set to return to 20 per cent this month having been held at 12.5 per cent by the Treasury to help with covid recovery.

Mr Davies said: “Prices are going to have to go up to cover the costs and at a time where the cost of living is going up for everyone, there is no other choice as we have seen in pubs and food providers across the country.

“Hopefully the energy prices will come down again in the medium term but that is not helped by what is going on in Ukraine.

“In the short term, the situation is really concerning and our bills have been going up significantly and have definitely more than doubled.”

He added: “Staff shortages due to Brexit are still a big problem for us — along with other businesses in the industry we are struggling to find waiters and kitchen staff and that is having an impact on our ability to trade.”

Ted Docherty, who runs the Crown in Playhatch and the White Hart in Nettlebed, said the prices he is paying now are “extortionate” and that his bills are two-and-a-half times more expensive than last year.

He said: “Sadly the biggest problem for us is that energy costs for businesses are not capped so suppliers can do what they want.

“Along with everything else in our industry these costs are rising and we are experiencing food inflation too but can’t do anything about it and we feel like our hands are tied.

“I think we will be fine during the summer, I am more concerned about autumn and winter because if costs increase again it will be carnage.

“After 2020 and 2021, we thought this year would be easier but it’s not looking that way – it’s going to be even more difficult.

“Price increases are going to happen: the question is at what stage one increases the prices or tries to get creative?

“We are thinking about closing during the day so that we don’t use much energy other than for refrigerators.

“It’s still difficult to recruit people. We have been fortunate to retain staff and I feel we run efficiently, but staff shortages are still an issue as an effect of both Brexit and covid.

“We hope customers will continue to support our trade as it’s going to be a very difficult time.”

Dan Redfern, who runs the Cherry Tree Inn in Stoke Row with his wife Natalie, said his bills have tripled since last year while the business is still recovering from the impact of the covid pandemic.

He said: “Our energy bill went from £20,000 a year to £60,000 from April 1 so I am still worried about winter but we won’t be having the heating on or logs on the fire during the summer.

“Sales have been strong but our operating costs are so high now.

“Being able to have a marquee when people may not want to come to you due to covid fears is essential to our business.

“Every single day we have had people cancelling because of covid and we have had people booking the marquee because they don’t want to sit in the pub, they want to be outside because of covid.”