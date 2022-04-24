School needs £32,000 to resurface ageing playground

A SCHOOL in Henley is raising money to resurface its playground.

Valley Road primary has had the same tarmac playing surface for more than 50 years so members of the teaching staff and parent-teacher association decided to replace it with a new artificial

all-weather covering.

It is hoped the work can be done during the summer holidays.

The fundraising drive is being led by Rachel Herbert, who teaches year 5 at the school.

Mrs Herbert, 43, says: “We’ve got lovely grounds but our playing surface has seen somewhat better days and we’ve been thinking about replacing it for a while.

“One of the main reasons is because it gets slippery when it’s damp, which means we get lots of scraped knees.

“We’re also starting to get little stains and holes in it, so it really needs attention.

“We were looking at different options and have finally taken the big leap of faith to get a new multi-sport covering.”

Resurfacing of the 600sq m area will cost about £32,000, and will involve the current surface being patch repaired, a shock pad being put down and then a new Tiger Turf surface laid with markings for netball and football.

Mrs Herbert, who attended the school when she was a child, said: “It will look amazing compared to the tired old tarmac we have now and it will make our provision of sport so much better.

“This will hopefully help to further enrich the children’s sporting and physical education.”

The school needs to raise another £12,000.

Mrs Herbert said: “Our PTA has been fundraising over the last few years and has collected enough for us to pay the deposit.

“The school will be putting some money in of course but with budgets being as tight as they are now it won’t be as much as the PTA. We’ve sent letters to local businesses and we’ve set up a JustGiving page.”

Pupils raised money by taking part in the Henley Lions Club’s swimarathon earlier this month. PTA member Laura Holmes said: “The plan is to get the playground resurfaced over the summer holidays. That way the kids can come back after the holidays to a whole new playground.

“The current surface limits the amount of sports the school can do. For example, the running club cannot use the surface when it has been raining as it gets too slippery. A new covering will be so much more functional.”

Year 6 pupil Benjy Burfitt, 11, said: “We have a football pitch but it gets really wet and muddy, so the new surface would be helpful because it means we could play football there.”

Freya Gove, 11, said: “I’m really excited about it because I’m very clumsy and the new surface means I won’t graze my knees.”

To make a donation, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/

valleyroadplayground?utm_term=

zKnpkDGBA