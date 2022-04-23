Post-covid boost for festival

ORGANISERS of this year’s Henley Festival are confident of selling out on at least three nights.

The event, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary, takes place from July 6 to 10. The Script will headline the opening night on Wednesday in a double-header with Liz Mitchell, original lead singer of Boney M.

Grandstand and lawn tickets for Sir Tom Jones’s show on Friday are already sold out.

Singer and DJ Craig David is the top act on the Thursday night while DJ Pete Tong and the Heritage Orchestra will headline on the Saturday night with an evening of classical music.

Katherine Jenkins will bring the festival to a close with a performance to celebrate its 40th anniversary. The Welsh mezzo-soprano will be accompanied by the National Symphony Orchestra on the “floating” stage on Sunday and she will also be joined by English acoustic singer Jack Savoretti.

Jo Bausor, chief executive of the festival, said there are around 2,000 tickets left for the first two nights and that she is confident one of these will sell out. She said: “We have never sold out three nights in my festival lifetime, the best we have done previously is two nights and I am confident we can sell out on a third night. Saturday night has only a handful of grandstand tickets left.

“While we have put together an absolutely wonderful programme which does have something for everyone, I do think that there has been a covid bounce. Even though we did have a fantastic festival last year and footfall didn’t suffer too much, this year we do get the sense that people are raring to go.

“People just want to get back out there again, even more so now with the dreadful things we are witnessing around the world in Ukraine. Everyone just wants to feel normal again so there is a number of things working together to help boost ticket sales.

“Sunday night tickets sales have historically been slow but we have worked hard to provide a contrast in the programme.”

