Love of music connects Ukrainians to safe haven

A WOMAN and her daughter who escaped war-torn Ukraine have found a new home in Henley thanks to a musical link.

Inna Krasnova, 43, and Eva-Mariia Pavliuk, 13, fled Kyiv as it was attacked by the Russians on February 24.

They were on their way to the airport at 5am to go on holiday to Spain when they heard the first explosions.

After almost two months spent sleeping in their car and in temporary accommodation in several European countries, they arrived in Henley on Saturday.

They have moved in with Laura Reineke, of Damer Gardens, who offered to sponsor them to come to the UK and who picked them up from Luton airport.

Mrs Reineke, who founded the Henley Music School, found out they were looking for a home in the UK after attending the Play for Peace concert in Trafalgar Square at the beginning of March, when a flashmob of 200 classical musicians led by Russian-British conductor and pianist Petr Limonov played three Ukrainian compositions.

Mrs Reineke, who is a violinist, said: “I went to play in Trafalgar Square with other professional musicians and there were some people from Ukraine as well, they were keen to put Ukrainian citizens in touch with other musical people so that they had something in common.

“A friend of Inna’s said that they were looking for somewhere to stay in the UK and that Eva played the violin. They told me that when they ran away she couldn’t take her violin with her.

“I thought I could help, I have a spare room and I have millions of violins. It is lovely to finally have both of them here.”

Eva said: “My birthday is on March 3 so my parents organised a trip to Spain and we were driving to the airport.

“We heard bombs and drove back home, where my mum and dad picked up some stuff we needed and documents — I stayed in the car and I heard more bombs, I knew that we were going to leave soon.”

Eva, Ms Krasnova and her husband Yaroslav Pavliuk, 60, drove from Kyiv to the Romanian border and joined a 70km-long queue to cross over.

Eva said: “For three days we slept in the car — I would sleep but my parents just sat and waited. We got to Romania and some kind people gave us a room in a hotel for free.”

From Romania they drove to Hungary and eventually to Slovenia, where they stayed with friends for a month.

As Ms Krasnova and Eva eventually started the visa process to come to the UK and flew from Slovenia to London, Mr Pavliuk went back to Ukraine and is currently helping vulnerable people out of dangerous areas within the country.

Eva said: “My mum searched the internet and found Laura. I wrote a short essay saying that I play the violin, I’ve been playing since I was six, and that I practise rhythmic gymnastics.

“She was so great and made us feel at home. I like Henley so much, it was my dream to visit the UK so I’m really happy to be here.”

Ms Krasnova said: “Laura has a wonderful home and she helped us a lot with the visa process. We want to say thank you very much, we are so happy to be here.”

Eva will attend Gillotts School after the Easter break, while Ms Krasnova, who is a beautician specialising in facial injections, wants to find work in Henley. Ms Krasnova has also been taking English lessons with Liz Henderson, a retired teacher who lives in St Mark’s Road.

Mrs Reineke said: “We had to submit the application twice and the visa process was taking a bit of time so I wrote to John Howell to see if he could do anything to help and that seemed to speed up the process.

“During the process I talked to Inna and Eva on the phone a lot and on WhatsApp. I then got a home visit from South Oxfordshire District Council to check the house.

“At the moment they are just settling in and they have taken some nice walks and have seen the school. They arrived on Saturday and spent Easter with us. My parents came too and it was very peaceful.

“We are definitely going to buy some clothes and Eva needs some shoes, while the school uniform has already been donated, which is wonderful. I put her in touch with children her age so they can help her settling in. It’s great to have both of them here and to be able to help someone. This means that Eva can go on with her education and that both of them can have a normal life — my home is their home now.

“They left their dogs behind in Kyiv so I think they are quite happy with mine now.”

Henley Music School is also giving free music lessons to Ukrainian citizens and providing them with instruments if needed.

Meanwhile, an online support hub called Mother Sister Daughter has matched about nine Henley families with refugees fleeing Ukraine.

Gemma Birch, who founded the website, said that the visa application process was delaying their arrivals.

She said: “We have been quietly working in the background to ensure that when the families arrive they have everything they need in place.”

Ms Birch has just acquired an allotment plot at Watermans, off Reading Road, to help their wellbeing and has been putting together welcome boxes.

For more information, visit www.mothersisterdaughter.org.uk