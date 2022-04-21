Fitting final journey for lifelong steam engine enthusiast

A TRIO of vintage locomotives rolled through Whitchurch Hill last Wednesday as part of the funeral procession of a lifelong steam engine enthusiast.

The coffin of Jim Sarney, who lived at Mount Pleasant Farm in Coombe End, was carried atop a Wantage traction wagon pulled to St John the Baptist’s Church by a Burrell Road ‘William V’ Locomotive.

Mr Sarney, who died on February 14 aged 81, had been maintaining the locomotive for the last seven years, and had restored the wagon with his friend Trevor Smallbone.

Also in the procession was a Sentinel S4 steam engine, which Mr Sarney had previously owned, and a Fowler steamroller, the last engine he had ever repainted.

The procession started from Mount Pleasant Farm, with friends and family of Mr Sarney walking behind the engines. It was greeted at the church by 200 residents who had come to pay their respects and the service was attended by about 130 people. Eulogies were given by Mr Smallbone and Mr Sarney’s cousin, Geoffrey Manning. The steam engines then drove on to The Sun pub in Whitchurch, where the wake was held.

Mr Smallbone said: “The procession was absolutely fantastic. It was an immensely proud occasion, and very poignant to see Jim being pulled by the steam engines he had spent so much of his life caring for.

“He’d have loved it. I think he would have seen it as the icing on the cake.”

Jim Sarney was born in 1941 in Flackwell Heath, where he lived for most of his life. He developed a love for steam engines aged 10, when he was invited onto the footplate of a Burrell 9nhp showman’s locomotive at a fair in Flackwell Heath.

He would visit steam rallies with his father, and joined the National Traction Engine Club in 1958, remaining a lifelong member.

In 1960, aged only 19, Mr Sarney bought his first steam engine, a Burrell single-crank compound traction engine. He had to keep it at a nearby farm however, as he did not yet have a driving licence.

Mr Sarney spent his working life on the railways. He retired in the Eighties, choosing to focus on painting and renovating steam engines.

In 1984, one of his steam engines, ‘Lord Roberts’, was displayed at the Black Country Museum in Dudley.

He was president of Chiltern Traction Engine Club for more than 30 years and helped to organise many steam rallies.

Mr Manning said: “He was destined to be an engineer from a very young age.

“I remember he built a model railway in his back garden when he was 10, and then a model engine in his bedroom when he was 14. His mum wasn’t too happy about the latter.

“He was a very private character, but he loved his engines and he loved his music. He used to play the accordion ever so well.

“He was a great friend, and I will really miss him. I only spoke to him a couple of days before he died, and it was such a shock when I heard the news.”

Mr Sarney was married and divorced twice and had no children. In 2015 he moved into a mobile home on Mount Pleasant Farm, the base of Hazell and Jefferies waste and recycling company.

Company owner Richard Hazell kept a number of steam engines at the farm, which Mr Sarney and Mr Smallbone helped to maintain.

Among these was the Burrell Road Locomotive used to pull Mr Sarney’s coffin, which Mr Smallbone said was ‘Jim’s pride and joy’.

Mr Hazell said: “He was an absolute gentleman, an incredibly polite man, and a brilliant engineer.

“He could take apart any steam engine and put it all back together again, give it a repaint and line it with gold leaf. It would end up looking better than it did before.”