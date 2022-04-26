Couple woken at 3am by blaze in neighbour’s barn

A COUPLE were faced by a towering inferno just feet from their home in the middle of the night.

Philip and Pamela Collings, both 78, raised the alarm after a wooden barn belonging to their neighbours in Peppard went up in flames in the early hours of Tuesday last week.

Mr Collings, who parish clerk for Sonning Common, said: “I hadn’t been sleeping well, so I was listening to BBC World Service.

“After the news had finished at around 3am, I turned over on to my side and saw an orange glow under the door that leads to a spare

bedroom.

“My wife woke up at the same time and said, ‘Who left the light on?’. She then went over to the door and opened it and we were confronted by an inferno just outside the room.

“We both walked towards the window and saw the entire barn ablaze. At this point the outer pain of our double-glazed windows shattered due to the heat. Thank God the inner pane didn’t break as we would have been on fire immediately. We immediately called 999 and described what was happening to the fire service. They were very calm and thorough and they told us three fire engines were coming.

“We left the house and waited outside. I tried to get to our neighbour’s back door but it was far too hot. We were just waiting desperately for the fire engines.

“About five minutes after we called, I saw the telephone line above the barn burn through.

“There is no mobile reception in our house, so we wouldn’t have been able to call the fire brigade if we had noticed it any later. My wife got in our car and moved it as it was quite close to the fire. As she did it, she sounded the horn to try to wake our neighbours up.

“Theirs is quite a big house and we think their room is on the far side away from the barn, so they must not have heard.

“By this time, three fire engines from Goring had arrived. They banged on our neighbours’ door and they eventually answered. They were not too happy, as you can imagine. They are still slightly shaken.

“The first hose tackled the fire from our side of the house. Another five minutes and it would have engulfed the whole of our house.” Two more fire crews from Reading arrived later to help tackle the blaze.

Mr Collings said: “They stayed fighting the blaze until around 5am and were able to contain the damage to just the barn, which was

destroyed.

“I cannot speak highly enough about the professionalism of the fire service. The firefighters were all completely competent, confident and very caring towards us and our neighbours. None of us can speak too highly of them.

“They think the fire was caused by an electric lawnmower being left to charge in the barn overnight.

“Luckily, there wasn’t much to burn as the barn was virtually empty. The last man who lived there kept timber in it, which would have been a lot worse.

“We are also lucky that the houses are quite spaced apart, which meant it was less likely to catch.

“Still, I can’t even think about what would have happened if I hadn’t noticed it when I did.

“I went to work later that day, although I was still slightly shaken. You don’t expect to see an inferno outside your house at three in the morning.”