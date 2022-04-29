May Fayre returns on Monday

THE Henley May Fayre will be held in Market Place on Monday from noon to 5pm.

The event, which will celebrate the Queen’s platinum jubilee, will be taking place for the first time since 2019 due to the coronavirus

pandemic.

Road closures will be in place around the square from 10am to 7pm.

The fayre will begin with a traditional maypole dance provided by Steph’s Divas & Dudes Dance School choreographed by Anne Garrison, a teacher of movement and dance.

There will be live music on the main stage from Matt Richardson and his band as well as dance, theatre and circus performers. The Ellington Morris Dancers will also perform.

Other attractions will include a tug of war contest featuring the reigning champions from the Row Barge pub in West Street.

A range of stallholders will be providing sweets, popcorn, face-painting, cakes, a tombola and children’s games.

There will also be children’s fairground rides and visitors can enjoy traditional games such as hook the duck, strongman and a coconut shy.

Visitors are urged to come in “jubilee” fancy dress and there will be a prize for the best costume.

Organiser and Henley Mayor Sarah Miller said: “The May Fayre is a high point of Henley’s calendar. Like many residents, I remember visiting it as a child and I absolutely loved it.

“I am so pleased that I get to organise this wonderful event for Henley, which is great for local people, fabulous for retailers and businesses and fantastic fun for families.

“It is going to be a fabulous day, full of music, games and Morris dancing.

“We are pitching it for little ones, so there will be a ferris wheel, tea cups and hook the duck.

“We are introducing some fast food stalls after residents said last year that they couldn’t get into any of the restaurants but we are not going to saturate the fayre with fast food.”

The fayre is sponsored by Henley Town Council, Wilkins Removals, Penny & Sinclair, SOHA, Rupert House School, Divas & Dudes, the Aliquando choir and Experience Henley.