Henley 8 return to museum

THE Henley Arts Trail is back for the early May bank holiday weekend for the 17th year.

Eight artists, known as the Henley 8, will be exhibiting at the River & Rowing Museum, which is venue 11.

Ceramicist Bronwen Coussens has been exhibiting at the museum in Mill Meadows for about eight years and is membership secretary of the Henley Art and Crafts Guild whose work will be on display at the Old Fire Station Gallery in Upper Market Place, venue 1.

After a childhood spent in Zimbabwe and South Africa, Bronwen is inspired by landscape, seascape and colour.

She builds her ceramic pots by hand and experiments with different glazing materials. She also uses coiling and slabbing to create her pieces.

Bronwen says: “I’ve got my own little studio in Ancastle Green. I’m a hand-builder and I love the slow process, not whipping out all the same ones on a wheel. My process is actually slow and I like it that way — it’s very therapeutic.

“I like the wibbly-wobbly and although I spend a lot of time scraping my pots out to perfect the imperfect, what I like is that they’re not all straight.”

She says that pottery has been a “real mainstay”, sustaining her through difficult periods in her life, such as a divorce and some health issues, and her home studio is her “happy place”.

Bronwen’s Instagram handle is bronwencoussens_ceramics

Photographer Virginia Davis, from Peppard, is deaf and therefore absorbed by everything she sees. When she’s not away sailing, she is always looking for an image to capture.

The photographs in this series are mostly from the lockdowns as she sought to capture nature in her garden.

Virginia’s Instagram handle is belgianginmonkey

German Martina Fabian trained in jewellery and metalwork before moving to the UK in 1998.

She often offsets gems in asymmetrical shapes to bring out their quality and make them a focal point.

Martina’s Instagram handle is martinafabianjewellery

Caroline Crawford is an abstract expressionist and printmaker who achieved a distinction in her master’s degree for fine art and design.

Her current series is oil on board and she builds and removes layers, revealing what lies beneath. Her Senessence range of paintings looks at translating sounds into the visual.

For more information, visit www.carolinecrawfordart.co.uk

Patricia Lynch is a painter who specialises in egg tempera and gilding techniques, creating luminous contemporary images of landscapes, life and figure studies.

In September, Patricia published her first book, A Love Letter to my Garden in Strange Times, a large-size, illustrated journal of life in her garden and the ancient forest adjoining it, which she kept during the lockdown in 2020.

For more information, visit www.patricialynchart.co.uk

Marlow sculptor Fi Hunter specialises in large pieces for interiors or exteriors.

She is currently experimenting with different ways to cast her finished work, producing pieces in clay and bronze as well as marble, iron, bronze and jesmonite resins. For more information, visit www.fihunter.com

Ceramicist Martin Eastabrook dabbles with texture and clays, making experimental pots and selecting the better ones for the show.

For him, the fun of ceramics lies in its unpredictability and each kiln opening is a new

discovery.

Gillian Raine, who has a BA degree in fine art, works with textiles, ceramics and found metal.

Her work is often inspired by discarded objects within the domestic environment.

Gillian says there is no such thing as a definitive form as all matter is in a constant state of transformation.

For more information, visit www.gillianraine.com

• The Henley Arts Trail runs from tomorrow (Saturday) until Monday. For more information, visit www.henleyartstrail.com