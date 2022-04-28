Trail debutante paints bright picture in aid of Ukraine appeal

PAINTER Caron Light will be exhibiting at the Henley Arts Trail for the first time this year.

She loves animals and accepts commissions to paint people’s pets as well as depicting whatever she fancies, including pop and film stars.

Actor Robert Lindsay once bought one of her works and she has a photograph of them together taken at the time.

Her work will be on show at the Anchor pub in Friday Street, venue 10.

Caron says she is excited and “a little bit nervous” to be taking part in the trail as she only took up painting again during lockdown after a long hiatus. She says: “I used to do it many years ago but my husband didn’t really like me painting and making the house all mucky.”

During the coronavirus pandemic she worked with her sister, Janine Lewis, on two children’s books, The Wasp & The Bee and The Fish & The Turtle, producing the illustrations.

The books will be for sale at the pub along with gift cards of her paintings.

Caron has also created a painting to raise money for the Ukraine appeal. She says: “It is the Ukraine flag colours and also their national flower as I believe their biggest export is sunflower oil. It’s kind of brightening up the doom and gloom of what’s happening over there.”

Caron will also be displaying her painting of Greys Court at the National Trust property and a limited edition print of it will be available to buy at the pub.

Another trail debutant is illustrator Emma Newton, who will be exhibiting at Studio 51, 51 Makins Road, Henley (venue 14) along with ceramicist Hannah Wilson and jeweller Diana Estornel.

She uses watercolour and acrylics alongside digital effects to create collages and has previously created greetings cards for high street retailers including Marks & Spencer. Emma says: “It started last Christmas, when I did a Henley Christmas card that sold really well.”

The card, which featured Henley town hall, proved so popular that she has been working on similar versions. She will be exhibiting these along with examples of her floral artworks.

Light refreshments will be on sale at the venue in aid of Wyfold Riding for the Disabled, which Emma’s son attends.

For more information, visit www.emmanewton.co.uk