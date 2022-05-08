Wellbeing events for Mental Health Awareness Week

A CHARITY in Henley is holding a series of wellbeing events and activities for Mental Health Awareness Week, which begins on Monday.

The Riverside Counselling Service, which offers counselling support for adults and young people from the age of 12, says “loneliness” will be the theme of the week.

Events will take place from Monday to Sunday and Fitness Space and the Henley Yoga Studio are running classes throughout the week in aid of the charity. Activities include boxfit, zumba, qi gong and tai chai.

On Tuesday there will be a Sunset Supper on the terrace at Red Lion Lawn where guests can enjoy paella, drinks, and live music.

Hobbs of Henley and Fomo Mortgages will be hosting The Launch Party on the New Orleans boat next Sunday (May 19).

The charity has received a £10,000 grant donation from the Williams Gray Foundation, a charity launched by Cliff and Nicki Williams Gray with their two daughters, Victoria and Georgina. Last year, they organised and hosted a music festival at their home in Russell’s Water and raised more than £75,000, which was distributed in the form of charitable grants to national, local and overseas causes.

Amanda Collins, fundraising manager at Riverside, said: “Next week is a great opportunity for Riverside to raise awareness of mental health issues, the work of the charity and to raise much-needed funds. The classes at Fitness Space and the Henley Yoga Studio give people the opportunity to come together and maybe try something new.

‘The weather forecast for next week is looking warm and sunny so it will be a lovely evening on the Terrace next to the river. We are looking forward to welcoming new and existing supporters.

“With a fundraising target of more than £120,000 this year, we are delighted that the community is really supporting our efforts and we are incredibly grateful.”

Riverside, which is based at the Friends Meeting House in Northfield End, has had the highest number of enquiries in the past year with 346 adults and 128 young people contacting the service.

Hilary Arthur, director and clinical lead, said: “Post-pandemic, we are seeing more people with an array of mental health disorders, particularly those affected by isolation and loneliness. The economic climate and general uncertainty is likely to have a further impact on people’s mental health. We know that counselling can change lives.”

Riverside will also be helping to support the Ukrainian families moving to the area and their hosts.

For tickets for the Sunset Supper, visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/

Riverside-Counselling-Service

For a place at The Launch Party, visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/

e/the-launch-party-in-support-of-riverside-counselling-tickets-329907461097