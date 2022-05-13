Great to have Hairy Legs again!

MORE than 200 people took part in this year’s Hairy Legs challenge in Goring.

The event took place at Sheepcot recreation ground, off Gatehampton Road, on Sunday, having been cancelled for the last two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Runners could choose to do two laps of a 6km hilly course through the countryside between Goring and Whitchurch or run a single lap as part of a relay with a partner.

About 35 younger runners also took part in the Teenage Kicks event for children in school years seven to 13.

There was also a “little legs” fun run for younger children involving running several laps of the recreation ground while climbing over or under obstacles. Organiser Jodie Brinson said: “It was a fantastic day. The sun was shining and we had our best turnout to date with around 200 Little Legs runners, more than 75 runners doing two laps of the Hairy Legs course, about 35 children doing one lap and about 60 teams doing a lap each.

“This year we had the supporters nominate a local hero to start the races and Helena Fahie, who set up the village’s ‘street champions’ network, was the clear choice, having worked tirelessly for the community during covid.

“We’d like to thank our sponsors without whom we’d not be able to run such a brilliant community event. As always, the marshals and helpers were the unsung heroes of the day. They worked hard to make sure everything ran smoothly and every runner got to the finish line in one piece.”

Participants received a free

T-shirt and there were prizes for those who ran in fancy dress.

After the racing there was a barbecue party at the Catherine Wheel with a free beer or soft drink for every participant.

There were also children’s games and activities at the recreation ground and food and drinks stalls run by the Goring Primary School parent teacher assocation and the Friends of Streatley School.

All profits from the event will go to both schools for sporting purposes. For more information, visit www.hairylegs.net

The winners were as follows:

Little Legs 1 male: 1st Harry Woolfall 3.19 minutes (new course record), 2nd Henry Harrow 3.25, 3rd Finlay Scott 3.26

Little Legs 1 female: 1st Martha Sudbury 3.29 (new course record), 2nd Thea O’Donnell 3.42, 3rd Charlotte Clark 3.46

Little Legs 2 male: 1st Matthew Sansom 6.14 (new course record) 2nd Jake Lawrance 6.17, 3rd Freddie Wardle 6.20

Little Legs 2 female: 1st Cailtlin Kinloch 7.09, 2nd Juliet Asselin-Miller 7.12, 3rd Lilly Harrow 7.17

Teenage Kicks 1 male: William Kent 25.01

Teenage Kicks 1 female: Poppy Chick 30.30

Teenage Kicks 2 male: M Olly Carrington 24.08

Teenage Kicks 2 female: Grace Bartram 32.54

Hairy Legs solo male: Jonty De Las Harpe 46.14 (new course record)

Hairy Legs solo female: Evie Warren 54.42

Old Crumblie male: Mark Stockwell 1:01

Old Crumblie female: Yasmin Webb 1.14

Couples Relay: Team DIM (Dr Tim Richards and Dr Dani Bailey) 49.01

Parent Teen Relay: Team Deez (Jake and Samson Morris) 55.42

Teen Team Relay: Team Scrambled Legs (Roddy and Gregor McVie) 57:45

Relay: Blissful Runners (Jo and Ben Bliss) 1.02