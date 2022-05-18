Rain can’t spoil charity tractor run

A CONVOY of 65 vintage tractors set off from Fingest on a rain-sodden 24-mile charity run on Sunday.

The Chiltern Vintage Tractor Run, returning for its 16th year, took the enthusiasts on a six-hour route through the Chilterns on a mix of roads and fields.

The event, which was themed for the Queen’s platinum jubilee, raised at least £3,5000 for the Thames Valley Air Ambulance, whose volunteers helped to steward the race. Organiser Gary Anderson said: “This is the best way to get to see the countryside because we get to see places you are only able to get to on a tractor.

“I get people who were born and bred in this valley coming up to me afterwards and saying, ‘I never knew that existed’. Unfortunately, the weather didn’t hold this year and it started raining almost as soon as we got on the road. We all got soaked through but the British attitude prevailed and everyone was still smiling at the end.

“Having a theme lifts the whole event. It means that anyone on the road who sees us, even if we are holding up their cars, will see it’s a fun event and is raising money for charity. It’s not just a bunch of guys riding around on tractors, it is a fun event for the community with families and children in the backs of trailers.”

About 100 people gathered in a field near the Chequers pub for the start of the run.

In a welcoming speech, Mr Anderson thanked the landowners, route marshals and volunteers who provided teas and bacon rolls to the drivers as well as their families and friends who had come to support. He also thanked Lady McAlpine, who hosted a lunch for the drivers at Fawley Hill railway station later in the day.

A short blessing was given over a megaphone by Rev Sue Lepp, of the Hambleden Valley group of churches, before the start.

She wished for the protection of those participating in the run and at the end of her blessing said: “God speed the tractor.”

Roland Lawrence was taking part in his third tractor run on a “Little Grey Fergie” and wore a wasitcoat emblazoned with photographs of the Queen.

He said: “This is one of the highlights of my year — it is such a lovely event. The route is fabulous, as are the places we stop along the way. It is a great chance to see some of the scenery.”

Despite the rain, all the drivers finished without breaking down, although one tractor became stuck in reverse gear so the owner had to drive it the rest of the way backwards.