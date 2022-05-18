Pub given makeover with large courtyard

A PUB in Henley has re-opened after being refurbished.

The Bull on Bell Street also has new layout following the work, which took two months.

There is now a large, outdoor courtyard at the back of the pub with a water feature, fireplace and hanging plants as well as a retractable roof.

Inside, the pub has been redesigned with a colour pallet of sage green and coral tones painted across woodwork.

The pub now features a rowing boat, paddles and nautical stripes, a nod to Henley’s rowing heritage, as well as bees and honeycombs as a reference to Honeycomb Houses, the group of pubs managed by Brakspear, which include the Bull.

The pub also has a new menu, which now includes dishes such as scallops, fillet of beef carpaccio and a Lebanese quinoa bowl.

There is also a range of cocktails, including the pub’s signature cocktail, the Bees Knees.

Jeremy Du Plessis, general manager of the pub, said: “We’re delighted with the makeover, especially the new courtyard, which we think is the best al fresco space in Henley.

“The new interior looks sensational and the menu takes our food and drink offer up to a new level.

“The Bull is now a haven, away from the bustling high street, offering guests a unique space to enjoy brunch, coffee, a bite to eat, a pint after work or a special occasion meal.

“It’s a great place to chill out with friends or bring your laptop and work from our beautiful space instead of your home for a change.

“The whole team, including the new members who have joined for the

re-opening, have gone through extensive training on the new menus and customer service, so guests can be sure they’ll have an amazing time with us.”