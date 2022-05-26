NOW LET’S PARTY FOR HER MAJESTY

PEOPLE in Henley and South Oxfordshire will be celebrating the Queen’s platinum jubilee next week with street parties, picnics and beacon lightings, writes Marianna Casal.

Scores of events will be taking place across the area over the special four-day bank holiday from Thursday to Sunday. Six beacons will be lit simultaneously on Thursday evening to mark the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

The celebrations will have an extra significance following the coronavirus pandemic, which put paid to many public gatherings over the last two years.

Children at Henley’s four state primary schools and St Mary’s and Rupert House Schools will receive a commemorative coin or a tree.

Mayor Michelle Thomas, who was visiting the schools today (Friday) to deliver the gifts from the town council, said: “This is a really special occasion and an unprecedented time for the history of the UK. The Queen has given an exceptional service to this country and whether you are a royalist or not, this is one of those moments that deserves to be marked.

“My diary is packed with events and I’m looking forward to meeting everyone there.”

In Henley, events will begin on Thursday when traders at the charter market in Market Place dress their stalls with bunting and flags.

Next Friday, there will be a shop window competition run by Duke Street jeweller David Rodger-Sharp in which at least 24 independent businesses are due to take part, including barber shops and cafés.

Mr Roger-Sharp said: “We want to make the whole town red, white and blue and invite more people in the community to take part. It brings the whole town together after a very difficult couple of years for retailers.

“Most people in Henley are looking forward to the celebrations and this definitely adds to it.” He said the competition would also be in memory of Henley businesswoman and charity fundraiser Carolyn Molyneux, who died on Sunday. She had organised the town’s annual window display competitions for many years.

Eva Rickett, who runs Henley Scan in Reading Road with her husband Graham, will be taking part in the competition.

She said: “It’s a huge thing that our Queen has reached 70 years. I’m excited about getting my window looking really good and maybe people will come from outside Henley just to see the windows, which will be great for businesses.”

Lorraine Hillier, a town councillor and owner of the Hot Gossip coffee house in Reading Road, said everyone should celebrate the “phenomenal” occasion. She said: “I’m very patriotic and I think a lot of people in Henley are fond of the Queen. It’s just exceptional that it’s the Queen’s 70th anniversary and we’ll only have it once in our lifetime, so it is definitely worth celebrating.

“Also, with the pandemic and the war in Ukraine, we need something to lift our spirits and celebrate together. We will be decorating the cafe and making some sort of special offer. It’s very exciting.” Maggie Atkinson, of Queen Street, where there will be a street party, said: “The Henley community traditionally comes together for celebrations and there will be a really great atmosphere.

“After the tough two years we’ve had, it’s a time for everyone to be grateful to the community and to their neighbours and to just enjoy each other’s company.”