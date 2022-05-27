Summer hanging baskets now appearing

THE hanging baskets that will decorate Henley this summer have started going up.

Residents and businesses bought a record number of 252 baskets as part of the annual campaign by Henley in Bloom, which is supported by the Henley Standard.

WindowFlowers, which supplies the baskets, began putting them up on Friday and will maintain them over the summer.

Managing director Miles Watson-Smyth said: “Adding colour and vibrancy into a destination is so incredibly important for a place, transforming spaces into welcoming, hospitable areas that project care and attention.

“We have been working with Henley Town Council for the last 20 years and the hanging baskets attract more visitors and investment as well as helping to clean the air and promote biodiversity.

“We remain incredibly grateful to the Henley Standard for the promoting the scheme and for Trish Rae at the council for her tireless work in collecting the record number of orders this year.

“Henley is unique across all the towns, parishes, districts and boroughs where we work in that it does so much to encourage businesses and residents to contribute to the town’s horticulture. It should be regarded as a blueprint for successful town management.”

This year’s baskets will be blue, white and purple with plants including Petunia surfinia, pelargonium peltatum, Begonia illumination apricot, Scaevola aemula white and Lobelia erinus white.

The baskets cost £71.20 each, which includes maintenance and watering, while brackets to hang them cost £33 each.

David Eggleton, who chairs Henley in Bloom, said: “I’d like to say a big thank-you to everyone who purchased the baskets. I can’t wait to see them all in bloom. It is amazing to have broken the record.”

There are still baskets in stock. For an order form, email Trish Rae on t.rae@

henleytowncouncil.gov.uk or complete the form on page 46.