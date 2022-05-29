Teacher receives MBE from Prince for services to young

A TEACHER was presented with an honour by Prince William at Buckingham Palace.

Kevin Nutt, who manages the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award scheme at the Eyot Centre in Henley, was made an MBE for his services to young people in the New Year Honours list.

He attended the investiture with his wife Helen, a retired teacher, and said it felt like a very special occasion.

Mr Nutt, 71, of South View Avenue, Caversham, said: “The award was for my contribution to young people through sport and the D of E.

“This is the 50th anniversary of my qualification as a teacher and I am still going strong.

“There is still a good contingent of pupils taking part in the winter cross-country series, held at Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge School, and we are active doing primary school sport and the D of E.”

He said he felt proud standing in front of the gates at Buckingham Palace. “I took a deep breath and thought, ‘this is it, it’s really happening’.

“Shaking hands with Prince William and talking to him one to one about the D of E award and sports in schools felt very humbling.

“He was keen to find out about how covid had affected our activities and said he was proud of the scheme his grandfather established.” Mr Nutt taught physical education at Chiltern Edge School in Reades Lane, Sonning Common, for about 30 years.

He has been managing the award course for about 12 years as well as visiting primary schools in the Henley area to run physical education sessions.

He said: “I have enjoyed working with young people and will continue for as long as I can.”

Mrs Nutt said: “It was a really lovely day and we came away feeling very special and proud of Kevin’s achievement.

“Prince William asked him about his work and Kevin was very proud to tell him all about it, including how they still ran events during covid and he seemed very interested.

“We left feeling like it had been such a perfect day marking a special occasion.

“Kevin is still doing so much to support young people and he is still very involved with the schools — he is not going to give up any time soon.”