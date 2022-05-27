Street parties, big picnics and beacons to celebrate Queen’s platinum jubilee

PEOPLE in Henley and South Oxfordshire will be celebrating the Queen’s platinum jubilee next week with street parties, picnics and beacon lightings.

Scores of events will be taking place across the area over the special four-day bank holiday from Thursday to Sunday.

Six beacons will be lit simultaneously on Thursday evening to mark the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

The celebrations will have an extra significance following the coronavirus pandemic which put paid to many public gatherings over the last two years.

In Henley, events will begin next Thursday when traders at the charter market in Market Place dress their stalls with bunting and flags.

A party will take place at the Henley 60+ Social Club from 2.30pm to 4pm. There will be food, drinks, music and games.

A jubilee beacon, one of hundreds across the country will be lit at a ceremony at Makins recreation ground, off Greys Road, with the town crier and a bugler.

On Friday, there will be a shop window competition run by David Rodger-Sharp, owner of a jewellers of the same name in Duke Street.

On Saturday, June 4, pubs and restaurants in Market Place will have entertainment and music in the outdoor seating areas and there will be music on the bandstand in Mill Meadows.

On Sunday, June 5, the town council will hold an event in Mill Meadows with music and street food or people can bring picnics.

There will also be street parties in School Lane and Marmion Road next Saturday and in St Mark’s Road, Berkshire Road, Shiplake Bottom, Gainsborough Road, Niagara Road, Queen Street, Friday Street, St Andrew’s Road and Western Avenue. Events taking place across the Henley Standard’s circulation area include:

Wednesday, June 1:

Sonning Common Women’s Institute will hold a coffee morning at the village hall in Wood Lane from 10.30am to noon. Coffee, cake, jewellery and books will be on sale and the Greenshoots nursery in Peppard will have a plant stall.

Thursday, June 2

A party will be held outside the Red Lion pub in Peppard and the Peppard Revels will hold a celebration party on the common, which will include the lighting of a beacon at 9.45pm.

At the same time, beacons will be lit in Goring and Goring Heath. The Goring Heath beacon will be at Coombe End Farm and there will also be a bonfire to which residents are invited.

In Goring, a beacon will be lit at St Thomas’s Church in Manor Road and there will be singing, a band, a choir and bagpipes.

An evening of musical entertainment will be held at Ewelme village hall.

A flower festival will be staged at St James’s Church in Bix and will feature 10 window displays.

A barbecue lunch will take place at the Relais Henley hotel in Hart Street on the Thursday, Friday and Saturday from noon.

A beacon lighting on Watlington Hill wil take place with the girl guides. Event starts at 7.30pm.

Friday, June 3

The Fish charity in Sonning Common will host a tea party at the village hall in Wood Lane from 2pm to 4pm. It is free to attend and there will be a raffle. The hall will be decorated by pupils at the village primary school. Each year group will make some artwork to go on display.

There will be a street party in Grove Road, Sonning Common and one in High Street, Lewknor, from the junction with Church Road to Town Farm Close.

A nature trail starting at the parish hall in Sunnyside, Benson, will take place from 10am incorporating the village’s green spaces. At the hall will be stalls run by community groups and organisations. The last opportunity to start the trail will be 2.30pm.

There will also be a football match between Benson FC and RAF Benson on the recreation ground in Sunnyside from 10.15am.

A beacon will be lit at Chalkhills Farm in Whitchurch, which will be visible from the village green.

A dog show will be staged by the Rising Sun pub in Witheridge Hill from 2pm. Classes include best male, female, waggiest tail and best rescue.

A Fifties-themed lunch will take place at Ewelme village hall from 11am to 2pm.

The Watercress painters will hold an exhibition entitled “What Ewelme means to me” at St Mary’s Church. Another display called “Ewelme then and now”, based on images and artefact from the archives of the Ewelme Society, will be held at the village hall. Both exhibitions will run from Friday to next Sunday.

Saturday, June 4

In Ewelme, there will be a party on the village common in the evening with a marquee, food and drink and live music from Liam Cox with an acoustic set followed by Henley covers band Lucky To Be Alive.

Street parties will be held in Sedgewell Road, Sonning Common and Cleeve Down, Goring.

A flower festival will be staged at St Leonard’s Church in Watlington throughout the bank holiday weekend. The theme will be “happy and glorious”.

A jazz party will be held at Oaken Grove vineyard in Fawley on June 4 from noon. Singer Rebecca Poole, from Nettlebed, alias Purdy, will perform at about 3pm.

The Roy Bailey Big Band will perform on the village green in Whitchurch from 2pm to 4pm.

A free concert featuring a mixed programme from various village artists will take place in St Nicholas’ Church in Remenham from 5.30pm followed by refreshments.

A jubilee picnic will take place at Bix common field from 1pm to 6pm, which includes a complimentary drink. There will be music and games for children and adults. Entry is free.

Sunday, June 5

There will be a party in The Street, North Stoke, and Westleigh Drive, Sonning Common, and Britwell Hill Road from the Flints to Octagon House, Watlington.

The Goring GAP Festival hopes to stage the longest street party in Britain from 12.30pm. In 2012 the party stretched about 1km over the bridge into Streatley. This time the Big Jubilee Lunch will again take place on both village high streets.

Before the lunch there will be an inter-denominational thanksgiving service in Rectory Gardens lasting 45 minutes.

In Ewelme there will be a family picnic on the common with music, stalls, children’s entertainment and the judging of the village scarecrow competition. There will be a competition for the best-presented table or picnic blanket on the theme “Her Majesty’s jubilee”. There will also be stalls, a plant sale and music by the Military Wives choir of Benson. The winner of the village’s scarecrow trail will be announced at 3pm.

St Mary’s Church will host a talk about farming in Ewelme by Philip Chamberlain and Sally Stockings at 6pm in aid of the church’s Friends group.

The Roy Bailey Big Band will play in Whitchurch.

A celebration lunch will be held at St Mary’s Church in Wargrave, starting at noon. Tables and chairs will be provided but participants are asked to bring their own food and drink.

A lunch will be held on the recreation ground in Binfield Heath. It is being hosted by the village society and parish council. Marquees, tables and chairs will be provided by the flower show team. There will be fizz and a loyal toast, music, a bar, a children’s fancy dress competition and a prize for the best table decoration as well as live-streaming of events in London.

A lunch will take place in Mill Green, Wargrave.

A party will take place at the recreation ground in Binfield Heath from noon.

A “meet and sing” event will be held at St James’s Church, Bix, at 10.30am.

A tea party free for all Remenham residents will take place in the garden of the parish hall from 3pm. Every village child under 16 will receive a specially commissioned Remenham jubilee mug, paid for by the parish council. There will be a cash bar.

Throughout the weekend and into the following week there will be a flower festival in St Nicholas’ Church in Remenham from 10am to 4pm daily.