Girl bitten by dog

A GIRL required medical attention after being chased and bitten by a dog in Henley.

The incident involving a German shepherd took place near Fair Mile at about 2.20pm on May 2.

Police said the dog, reportedly named Lola, knocked the young girl to the ground and bit her on the bottom several times. Her forehead was also injured.

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call Thames Valley Police on 101 and quote reference number 43220189084.